Save The Date: Wine Women & Shoes Gala 2025 Benefitting The Take Part Foundation

The Take Part Foundation is a St. Louis-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that identifies and funds medical research for rare conditions.

In its first year of partnering with Wine Women & Shoes, the Take Part Foundation raised more than $250,000.

Event raises funds for rare research and supports children and families battling rare diseases

- Maria Granados, co-founder of The Take Part FoundationST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Take Part Foundation , a St. Louis-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that identifies and funds medical research for rare pediatric conditions, today announced the return of their Wine Women & Shoes gala for May 1, 2025, at the Hawthorn in St. Louis from 6:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Presented by The Sappington Family Foundation, proceeds from the gala will support rare pediatric disease research and assist families with the cost of genetic testing, an often expensive but crucial first step toward a diagnosis.Conceived by Studio 4Forty, Wine Women & Shoes invites community-minded, philanthropic women and men to enjoy a night of unparalleled elegance, accompanied by wine tasting, designer shopping, light faire, exquisite auction items, a glamorous fashion show, a best-in-shoe contest, a dream closet raffle and more.In its first year of partnering with Wine Women & Shoes, the Take Part Foundation raised more than $250,000. Founders Maria and Matt Granados then presented their largest impact donation to date, $100,000, to St. Louis Children's Hospital to directly support families of children with rare pediatric diseases by assisting with the cost of genetic testing.“We are thrilled to be back for another Wine Women & Shoes gala this year,” said Maria Granados, co-founder of The Take Part Foundation.“This event is such a special opportunity for our community to 'take part' in style, enjoy an unforgettable evening, and support us in making a difference in the lives of children with rare diseases. We're so grateful for everyone's enthusiasm and generosity, allowing us to expand our reach and continue helping those in need.”Since 2004, Wine Women & Shoes has been held in cities nationwide, generating more than $112.5 million over 500 exceptional events. Sponsors for the 2025 event benefiting the Take Part Foundation have begun stepping up, including ​​The Sappington Family Foundation (presenting sponsor), Phoenix Metals, Truck Centers Inc., The Opus Group, Jbloom, My Beloved Bridal, Opulence Planning Group, and Walgreens.Sponsorship opportunities are still available, offering businesses and organizations unique benefits and visibility, as well as the opportunity to support the Take Part Foundation's mission to help rare disease kids thrive through research and resources.For more information on sponsorship opportunities and supporting the Take Part Foundation, please visit or contact the Take Part Foundation at contact/ .About the Take Part FoundationThe Take Part Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping children with rare and undiagnosed diseases thrive. Too often, the research needed to advance life-altering therapies for children with rare conditions lacks adequate funding. Take Part funds research, provides resources for rare and undiagnosed families to better tell their stories and assists with access to genetic testing needed for a diagnosis. The nonprofit was founded by Matt and Maria Granados, parents of Natalie, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder, PYROXD1. The foundation empowers families of children with rare diseases, allowing anyone to“take part” in fighting for what's possible. Learn more at .###

