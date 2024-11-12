Kuwait Cabinet Approves Draft Decree Regarding Foreigners Residency
KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) - Kuwait Cabinet, during its weekly meeting Tuesday, Chaired by Acting Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, approved a draft decree regarding foreigners residency.
The decree aims to prohibiting trade in residencies, determining the rules for deporting and expelling foreigners, and imposing severe penalties on those who violate the provisions of the Foreigners' Residence Law. (end)
