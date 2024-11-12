Kuwait Cabinet Approves Draft Decree Regarding Foreigners Residency

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) - Kuwait Cabinet, during its weekly meeting Tuesday, Chaired by Acting Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, approved a draft decree regarding foreigners residency. The decree aims to prohibiting trade in residencies, determining the rules for deporting and expelling foreigners, and imposing severe penalties on those who violate the provisions of the Foreigners' Residence Law. (end) aa

