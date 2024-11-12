Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill One Person Northeastern Beirut

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- One person was killed by an Israeli aggression on the Hermel area, Tuesday, in northeastern Lebanon, as the aircraft launched a series of raids on Beirut's southern.

Lebanon's Public Emergency Operations Center, affiliated with the of Health, announced in a statement that one person was killed and four others were in the Israeli strikes.

The airstrike targeted a house in the town of Al-Hafir Al-Tahta in the Baalbek region in northeastern Lebanon, without causing injuries, The Lebanese National News Agency reported.

The aircraft conducted 13 raids on Beirut's southern suburbs, targeting multiple areas and causing significant damage to buildings, the agency added.

Lebanon has been witnessing intense Israeli occupation airstrikes across various regions, since September 23, causing significant human and material losses and displacing hundreds of thousands of residents. (end)

