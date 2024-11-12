(MENAFN- Pressat)

London, November 2024 - Urban Synergy is thrilled to announce the nominees for the 2024 Urban Synergy UShine Awards , which recognise outstanding individuals and organisations that have contributed significantly to the development and empowerment of young people through mentorship and advocacy.

This year's nominations showcase the dedication of our volunteers, mentors, corporate partners, and the young people they have supported. The selection process was particularly challenging, with many exceptional candidates. Narrowing down the finalists has been a testament to the impact of everyone involved, highlighting the strength of our Urban Synergy community.

"We are proud to see so many inspiring individuals who have volunteered their time and efforts. Each nominee has demonstrated unwavering commitment to helping young people achieve their fullest potential," said Leila Thomas, CEO & Founder of Urban Synergy.“We would love to invite everyone to our event and truly value each person's contribution. However, due to limited venue capacity, we are unfortunately unable to extend an invitation to everyone.”

The Urban Synergy UShine Awards celebrate a year of collective generosity and success, with categories recognising excellence in mentorship, student leadership, and corporate partnerships. Finalists include inspiring teachers, mentors, and mentees who have gone above and beyond to support youth from underrepresented communities in London.

In the presence of our Corporate Board drawn from Goldman Sachs , Citi , Dynamic Planner , UK Power Networks , WTW , London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) , Salesforce and our main sponsors, the hosts Darae Palmer and Urban Synergy Patron the Broadcaster Eddie Nestor MBE, we will present awards to winners from among:



Emmanuel Agyemang , Assistant Principal, St Mary's Campus Christ The King Sixth Form Colleg

Holly Power , Principal, Aquinas Campus Christ The King Sixth Form Colleg Tazeem Akhtar , KS2 Lead, Hawksmoor Primary School



Kiera , Mentee Alumni & Sales Trainee, Thomson Reuter

Chibi , Mentee Alumni & L6 Apprentice, Finance & Investment, Bloomber

Nylah , Mentee Alumni & Intern, Thomson Reuter Samson , Mentee Alumni & Degree Apprentice Civil Engineer, Balfour Beatt



Nicole Onye , Product Delivery Manager, M&

Bill Schomberg , Chief UK Economics Correspondent, Thomson Reuter

Karen Bell , Sub-Officer, London Fire Brigad Sharon Blackman OBE , Managing Director, Global Head of Services Legal, Cit



Awah Tumban Akongbom , Collateral & Liquidity Management, LSE

Tom Wooldridge , Director, WT

Lydia Hamill , Fixed Income Index Product Manager, Bloomber

Michael Dicks , Retired Finance Professional Laura Frost , Aviv



Jacquline Alcindor , Global Diversity & Inclusion Programme Partner, Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM

Sarah Lavender , Head of Studio & Production, Line Producer, IT Amelia Grainger , People & Talent Administrator, Dynamic Planne



Jadon , Pw Management Consultant Apprentice

Zackaria , Cambridge Universit Graduate Cairo , Electrical Cable Jointer Apprentice, UK Power Networks (UKPN

UShine Awards Nominees 2024 Teacher Advocacy:Star Mentee:Outstanding Role Model:Mentor:Work Experience Hero:Paul Lawrence Award:

The 2024 UShine Awards will take place in the presence of these nominees and our sponsors on 27th November 2024 in London, coming together to celebrate this year's achievements.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Thank you to all our sponsors and partners. Urban Synergy is still offering sponsorship packages for the Urban Synergy 2024 UShine Awards . Sponsors can help ensure that the next generation of talent continues to flourish, with packages starting from £1,000. Sponsorship provides brand visibility across our event, website, and promotional materials, reaching 4,000 business professionals and Gen Z consumers.

For sponsorship inquiries, please contact us at and visit for more information.

About Urban Synergy

Urban Synergy is an award-winning social mobility charity that aims to empower young people from underrepresented backgrounds to reach their full potential. Through a combination of mentoring, role model seminars, and work experience opportunities, Urban Synergy provides the support and skills necessary for the next generation to thrive in today's competitive environment. Since its inception, Urban Synergy has positively impacted the lives of thousands of young people, thanks to the dedication of volunteer mentors and corporate partners.