Riviera Partners Launches GEMS Practice To Revolutionize Technology Leadership In Gaming, Entertainment, Media, And Sports

Greg Sherman and Matt Skiba to Lead New GEMS Practice, Elevating Riviera's Reach in Dynamic Sectors

San Francisco, CA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners, the premier executive search firm specializing in leadership, is thrilled to announce the launch of its GEMS Practice, focused on placing top technology leaders across the Gaming, Entertainment, Media, and Sports sectors. This exciting new practice will be led by Greg Sherman, who joins Riviera as a Partner, and Matt Skiba, who returns to Riviera as a Partner after a distinguished decade in executive talent leadership.

"The launch of our GEMS Practice marks a significant milestone for Riviera Partners as we expand our expertise into some of the most dynamic sectors in technology," said Michael A. Morell, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Riviera Partners. "With the rapid advancement of technologies like artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, and blockchain, the Gaming, Entertainment, Media, and Sports industries are undergoing transformative changes. There has never been a more critical time for visionary tech leadership to navigate these innovations and drive growth."

The GEMS sectors are experiencing unprecedented evolution as technology reshapes the way content is created, distributed, and consumed.“From immersive gaming experiences and streaming platforms to interactive media and data-driven sports analytics, the demand for innovative technology leaders is at an all-time high,” said Greg Sherman, Partner at Riviera Partners.“Riviera's GEMS Practice reflects the firm's commitment to meeting these unique and evolving needs by identifying and placing leaders poised to drive innovation and transformation.” The practice will serve a wide range of companies, from high-growth startups to established public enterprises, connecting them with top technology talent.

"There's never been a more thrilling time to be at the intersection of technology and the GEMS industries," added Matt Skiba, Partner at Riviera Partners. "Our new practice is dedicated to identifying and placing forward-thinking technology leaders who will shape the future of gaming, entertainment, media, and sports."

Greg Sherman Joins as Partner to Lead the GEMS Practice

Based in Los Angeles, Greg Sherman brings over a decade of experience in executive recruiting and advisory. With a track record of building high-performing teams, Greg was instrumental in establishing both the Product and Gaming/Entertainment practices at Russell Reynolds. His background includes executive leadership roles in boutique firms and at Heidrick & Struggles, where he specialized in recruiting senior and C-suite executives for Fortune 500 and VC-backed technology firms. In addition to leading the GEMS Practice, Greg will enhance Riviera's Public practice, expanding its scope with a focus on top Product talent.

"Greg's extensive expertise in technology and media, combined with his innovative approach to client advisory, makes him an invaluable asset to Riviera and to our clients in the GEMS sector," added Morell. "His ability to identify leaders who can leverage emerging technologies will be instrumental in helping companies stay ahead in these competitive industries."

Matt Skiba Returns to Riviera to Co-Lead GEMS Practice

Matt Skiba re-joins Riviera, bringing a wealth of executive and operational expertise honed through roles as Head of Executive Talent at Snap and VP of Talent at gaming unicorn Genies. Based in Los Angeles, Matt will now co-lead Riviera's GEMS Practice with Greg, as part of the Private Equity team. With over a decade of experience and more than 250 successful executive placements, Matt offers invaluable insight into the complexities of executive hiring within high-growth, pre-IPO, Private Equity and Public companies. His return strengthens Riviera's commitment to delivering top-tier executive search solutions.

"We are excited to have Matt back at Riviera," said Morell. "His insider experience within some of the most influential consumer tech and gaming companies provides a rare and dynamic perspective that is invaluable to our clients. As the GEMS sectors continue to innovate at a rapid pace, Matt's expertise will help us connect companies with leaders who can drive technological advancement and strategic growth."

About Riviera Partners

Riviera Partners is a global driver of innovation for today's most influential companies – expertly placing executive talent in the crucial areas of IT, software engineering, product management, security, AI/ML/Data, and design. Riviera combines over two decades of recruiting expertise with a proprietary platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best candidate for a company's specific needs, driving successful outcomes. As a result, the company has become the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, public companies and technology innovators.

Megan Martin VP, Marketing