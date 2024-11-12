Elliott Sends Letter To The Board Of Directors Of Honeywell International Inc.
Date
11/12/2024 8:46:51 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Discloses More Than $5 Billion Investment
Calls for Honeywell to Separate Into Two Industry-Leading Independent Companies
Sees 51-75% Share-Price Upside Over Next Two Years
Full Letter Available at ElliottLetters
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), which manages funds that together have made an investment of more than $5 billion in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON ) (the "Company" or "Honeywell"), today sent a letter to its Board of Directors calling for a simplification of Honeywell's conglomerate
structure.
>1
|
As of June 30, 2024.
|
2
|
Emphasis added to quotes throughout this letter.
|
3
|
Note: Throughout this letter, we value Honeywell and its peers using an earnings-based methodology, specifically EV / EBITDA – CapEx. This approach accounts for Honeywell's relatively lower capital intensity, the differences in capital structure among peers, and is the best measure of approximating segment-level cash flow.
Media Contact:
Casey Friedman
Elliott Investment Management L.P.
(212) 478-1780
[email protected]
SOURCE Elliott Investment Management L.P.
