Elliott Sends Letter To The Board Of Directors Of Honeywell International Inc.

Discloses More Than $5 Billion Investment

Calls for Honeywell to Separate Into Two Industry-Leading Independent Companies

Sees 51-75% Share-Price Upside Over Next Two Years

Full Letter Available at ElliottLetters

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Management L.P. ("Elliott"), which manages funds that together have made an investment of more than $5 billion in Honeywell International (NYSE: HON ) (the "Company" or "Honeywell"), today sent a letter to its Board of Directors calling for a simplification of Honeywell's conglomerate

structure.

Exhibit 1

Exhibit 2

Exhibit 3

Exhibit 4

Exhibit 5

Exhibit 6

Exhibit 7

Exhibit 8

Exhibit 9

Exhibit 10

Exhibit 11

Exhibit 12

Exhibit 13

Exhibit 14

Exhibit 15

Exhibit 16

Exhibit 17

Exhibit 18

Exhibit 19

Exhibit 20

Exhibit 21

As of June 30, 2024.

2 Emphasis added to quotes throughout this letter.