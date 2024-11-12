Lafrance Corporation Enhances Learning And Knowledge Management With Soutron

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tony Saadat, President & CEO of Soutron GlobalSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions for corporate libraries and digital archives, is proud to announce the successful implementation of Soutron Global's Library Management System (LMS) at LaFrance, Corp, enhancing LaFrance University's internal and development initiatives. The easily customizable Soutron library management system is transforming how LaFrance manages, accesses, and utilizes its vast collection of knowledge and training resources, empowering employees across various business units.The company's decision to adopt Soutron was driven by the need for a more efficient and accessible platform to support its growing educational initiatives and internal knowledge base. Prior to implementing Soutron, LaFrance relied on a combination of Microsoft file shares and a learning management system (LMS) to manage its training materials. However, this approach proved to be inefficient and hindered the company's ability to effectively share and discover information. Recognizing the limitations of this traditional method, LaFrance embarked on a project to establish a centralized online library that could better serve its employees' learning and development needs.“As we spoke with ILS vendors, Soutron really stood out in that they provided the support and flexibility we needed at a good price,” states Caroline Hayden, Learning Resources Librarian at LaFrance.LaFrance serves a wide range of industries, including automotive, electronics, cosmetics, and home improvement. Soutron's customizable library system enabled LaFrance to create tailored information portals that cater to the unique learning and knowledge management needs of individual business units, including Benmatt Industries, LaFrance's automotive business unit.The ease of access provided by Soutron has transformed how LaFrance employees interact with learning resources. By using features like the built-in PDF viewer and video embedding, employees can access materials directly within the library without navigating away from the platform.“The PDF viewer is very helpful in Soutron, all I need to do is upload a PDF file and then my colleagues can read the file right in the library record. With the videos, I upload them onto Microsoft Stream and use the rich text field within Soutron to embed the video so that way people can watch the videos right from the Library record without having to go anywhere or having any kind of access issues,” states Caroline.“It's really made access to learning very, very nice.”Soutron's advanced search features, including custom fields and a built-in thesaurus, further streamline how employees find relevant information. LaFrance has created specialized search tools, including record ID fields and saved searches, to help LaFrance colleagues quickly locate specific materials.Additional Benefits of Custom Library Portals for LaFrance Learning:.Enhanced Knowledge Accessibility: Soutron's user-friendly interface and powerful search functionality make it easy for employees to locate relevant information, including training materials, reference documents, and case studies..Improved Collaboration: The system facilitates collaboration among teams by providing a centralized platform for sharing knowledge and best practices..Streamlined Workflow: Soutron's customizable features allow LaFrance to tailor the library to its unique needs, streamlining workflows and improving efficiency..Increased Innovation: By fostering a culture of knowledge sharing, Soutron empowers employees to access the information they need to drive innovation and problem-solving.“It is exciting to see how much of a game-change Soutron has been for LaFrance,” states Tony Saadat, President & CEO of Soutron Global.“It's wonderful to see how they have taken advantage of Soutron's flexibility to develop dedicated portals with subject guides and saved searches tailored to individual business units, making essential resources like environmental specifications, testing guidelines, marketing materials, and videos easily accessible.”About Soutron Global, Inc.Soutron is a cloud-based, scalable information management system for special collection libraries, archives, and information hubs. The company is an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions that make knowledge management effective, saving corporations time, effort, and money. As a client-driven company with strong, award-winning leadership dedicated to“Managing Library and Digital Archive Transformation," Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information hubs around the globe to transform their information management with innovative, flexible, and easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 35 years, we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.

