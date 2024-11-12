Adani Wilmar’s factories recognized at India Green Manufacturing Challenge for setting new standards in sustainable manufacturing

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 11th November 2024: Adani Wilmar Limited, one of India’s largest Food & FMCG companies has been recognized for its commitment to sustainability. The company’s manufacturing plants at Mundra and Hazira in the state of Gujarat have been recognized at the 10th Edition of the India Green Manufacturing Challenge (IGMC), held at ITC Maratha, Mumbai, for their contribution to upholding sustainable manufacturing practices. The Mundra facility was awarded the Gold Medal, while the Hazira plant won the Silver Medal, reflecting Adani Wilmar’s continued focus on sustainable manufacturing practices.

The IGMC, now in its 10th year, is a distinguished platform that celebrates outstanding achievements in manufacturing across industries. Organized by the International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM), the IGMC acknowledges organizations that go beyond conventional practices to implement strategies and processes that prioritize environmental stewardship and operational efficiency.

Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Anghsu Mallick, MD & CEO, Adani Wilmar Limited said, "We extend heartfelt thanks and gratitude to International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM) for recognizing our consistent efforts in ensuring sustainable practices. At Adani Wilmar’s Mundra and Hazira plants, two of the largest edible oil facilities in the country, we are prioritizing sustainability through Zero Liquid Discharge system through our Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP) for 100% water recycling. We have also installed solar rooftops at most factories to generate renewable energy and are actively substituting coal with biomass wherever possible. As a responsible company, we are committed to sustainable practices that benefit not only the environment but also the communities where we operate."

These awards are part of the National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness (NAMC), instituted by International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM) in 2013, to inspire organizations to undertake unique and tailored strategies to remain competitive. NAMC assesses each participant’s performance across ten indicators of manufacturing competitiveness, a comprehensive assessment that evaluates a facility’s progress towards achieving sustainable goals. As a third-party evaluator, IRIM provides an unbiased rating based on its Manufacturing Competitiveness Index, which gauges each facility’s effectiveness in developing and executing a winning strategy. This rating is achieved through a structured assessment of the manufacturing facility on 10 indicators of manufacturing competitiveness, which are building blocks behind the calculation of this index. The assessment is customized for each facility by assigning unique weightage to each of these indicators based on organization's priorities to become more competitive.





