Majid Al Futtaim’s Precision Media Set to Transform Retail Media in the Middle East

(MENAFN- Edelman) November 12, 2024 - Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, today announced the launch of Precision Media, a groundbreaking new digital business offering that leverages AI-powered technology to revolutionise the way brands engage with customers.



The innovative Precision business offers a full suite of retail media solutions, including in-store touchpoints across the Group’s 450 Carrefour and retail grocery stores in 13 different countries around the region: in addition to its numerous, well-established eCommerce assets. Precision Media also offers partner brands offsite advertising solutions, enabling engagement with Majid Al Futtaim consumers on partner networks, outside of the Group’s ecosystem.



More than 150 leading brands and advertising agencies are already benefitting from access to Precision Media, leveraging Majid Al Futtaim’s extensive network to drive tailored outreach to millions of potential consumers, including the 600 million annual visitors to its physical assets, 270 million online sessions, and the 20.5 million members subscribed to both Majid Al Futtaim’s SHARE loyalty programme and MyClub platform.



Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, commented, “The launch of Precision Media represents a new chapter for Majid Al Futtaim as the first digitally native business and one that aligns with the UAE’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence to encourage and promote the adoption of AI among private sector companies. The introduction of the new AI-powered solutions offered to our partners marks a significant milestone in our continuous efforts to innovate and transform the customer experience, underscoring our commitment to creating substantial value for our all of our stakeholders. Precision Media’s integration of real-time targeting with the vast data resources of Majid Al Futtaim’s ecosystem, enables brands and media agencies to optimise their campaigns for maximum impact.”



The platform’s AI-powered features allow businesses to fine-tune their marketing strategies in real time, ensuring they achieve their objectives with greater precision, such as the AI-powered LED smart screens strategically placed in select UAE Carrefour stores. These screens use consumer demographic data to deliver personalised ads as consumers shop, providing a unique opportunity for partner brands to tap into a vast, engaged audience, and offering brands the chance to create tailored customer connections to support long-term growth.







