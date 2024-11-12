SmartCIC Global Services Launches Managed LEO Satellite Solutions with Rapid Deployment

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Customers can connect across 30 countries with rapid deployment options with SmartCIC’s latest addition to its disruptive ‘Through the Line’ connectivity model



12, November 2024, Cannes, France – SmartCIC Global Services, the global connectivity and managed services arm of SmartCIC Group, has launched its managed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite service. SmartCIC will leverage its of 25,000+ engineers to rapidly deploy the solution across 30 countries around the world. Customers gain secure, scalable, and cost-effective connectivity across remote and challenging locations. The addition of LEO satellite expands SmartCIC’s Through the Line solution that provides field services and end-to-end connectivity across more than 200 countries.



The LEO services will be powered by Starlink. Customers can opt for a standard enterprise terminal or the premium flat high-performance. Data plans will be set at 40gb, 1T, 2T and 3T. SmartCIC is also an approved installer of OneWeb, enabling it to adopt a multi-vendor strategy. For customers, this removes the risk of service disruption, increases bandwidth and future-proofs the service by mitigating vendor lock-in. The service includes logistics and onsite installation throughout 30 countries. It ensures reliable, real-time data exchange without the need for costly infrastructure on the ground.



“Introducing this LEO Managed Service is a natural extension of our through-the-line offering. By adding satellite-powered capabilities to our portfolio, we’re able to support a wider range of customers with robust, high-speed connectivity in even the most challenging locations,” said Albert Bosch, Managing Director at SmartCIC Global Services. “It aligns with our mission to provide seamless, end-to-end solutions that remove connectivity barriers and enable our clients to focus on growth and innovation. We're committed to delivering disruptive, reliable and scalable technology that adapts to the evolving needs of our customers and the industries they serve.”



SmartCIC’s Through the Line model takes a disruptive approach to connectivity, reduces total contract value and increases capabilities while accelerating service delivery. By using this model and migrating from legacy connectivity to disruptive connectivity, SmartCIC’s customers benefit from up to 20% in cost savings. This enables carriers and service providers to capture higher margins, meet changing enterprise demands, and win new and larger contracts.



“As demand for flexible, high-performance connectivity grows, we’re evolving our Through the Line model through strategic LEO partnerships that enhance our ability to connect where conventional networks simply aren’t enough. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on delivering practical, resilient solutions that keep our customers ahead in a rapidly changing digital landscape. We’ve chosen a vendor-agnostic approach to ensure our services remain agile and flexible for our customers at all times. By focusing on targeted innovation, our customers will always have the tools they need to operate and expand with no limits,” said Bosch.



SmartCIC has created a flexible, agile and adaptable model that combines hands-on experience and on-the-ground intelligence with international reach and execution. Around the world, it provides channel partners with vendor-agnostic solutions that solve complex networking challenges and enable them to deliver intelligent and trusted connectivity, field services, and consultancy.





