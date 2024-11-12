NVIDIA DLSS 3 & NVIDIA Reflex coming to new games and devices, and a Lofi Girl Fortnite RTX Map

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 12, 2024: More than 600 games and applications feature RTX technologies, and this week there’s a new batch of games and experiences.



Create a splash with Frontier Developments’ Planet Coaster 2, available now! With incredible attractions, including towering rollercoasters and twisting waterslides, stunning scenery, and authentic management in Planet Coaster 2, players must provide their guests with an unforgettable day out as they put their creativity and business acumen to the test. The game launched on November 6, with day-one support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution, giving GeForce RTX 40 series gamers the fastest possible frame rates. Players can also max out image quality with NVIDIA DLAA and reduce system latency with Reflex to make their experience smoother.



Edited by Microids, and developed by Tower Five with industry veterans using Unreal Engine 5, Empire of the Ants offers players a real-time solo and multiplayer strategic experience inspired by Bernard Werber’s iconic saga. The PC edition of Empire of the Ants, available from the Epic Games Store, GOG, and Steam, will have support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution, giving players the performance headroom to enhance the game’s incredible graphics. With NVIDIA Reflex, the ant-based action will be even more responsive thanks to reduced system latency.



tinyBuild’s DUCKSIDE is a persistent online survival game where everyone is a duck with guns. Wake up at the quack of dawn in DUCKSIDE and put those webbed feet to use or take flight across an expansive island, where valuable resources and egg-citing treasures await any lucky duckies fortunate enough to discover them. DUCKSIDE is available now in Early Access, and from day one has featured support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution, NVIDIA DLAA, and NVIDIA Reflex, ensuring GeForce RTX 40 series gamers receive the definitive PC experience the second they start playing, with accelerated frame rates and more responsive gameplay.



KONAMI and Bloober Team’s critically acclaimed SILENT HILL 2 now includes support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 Frame Generation, having launched with NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution. Now, GeForce RTX 40 Series gamers can multiply frame rates, enabling super fast 4K, max setting exploration of SILENT HILL.



Astral Clocktower Studios' Kristala is a dark fantasy ARPG featuring fast-paced, agile combat, acrobatic parkour, and exploration, allowing the player to uncover a detailed, dark story. As of November 7, Kristala includes support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 with Frame Generation and Super Resolution, and NVIDIA Reflex, giving GeForce RTX 40 series gamers the definitive experience. A demo is available on Steam, with all three NVIDIA technologies available to accelerate frame rate and make gameplay more responsive.



Beloved online platform Lofi Girl has teamed up with ASUS and NVIDIA to create a parkour Fortnite map titled "Lofi Girl - Only Up.” The map is a recreation of the famous Lofi Girl bedroom with immersive ray tracing graphics, AI-powered performance boosting NVIDIA DLSS, and the best responsiveness with NVIDIA Reflex. Lofi Girl has also created a custom GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER PC, in partnership with ASUS and Cybertek, that will be available exclusively from Cybertek in France. If they play Fortnite and live in one of the many eligible countries, players can win the PC, valued at €1799, as well as an ASUS OLED monitor, and ASUS gaming accessories.



Additionally, NVIDIA Reflex, which has reduced system latency in more than 130 games, is now available in the following new titles, new seasons, and new devices.

Rewind the clock to Kings Canyon and relive the excitement of the first Apex Games, with OG Legends, Weapons, and the unforgettable energy that started it all in Apex Legends’ new From The Rift update. Lifeline transcends into a frontline powerhouse, reworked with abilities to teleport DOC to allies, glide through the air, and deploy a forcefield to boost healing efficiency. Cosmic portals open the sky, delivering Rift Relics packed with powerful weapons and abilities to send game play beyond. All the while, NVIDIA Reflex will increase responsiveness up to 37%, ensuring shots and actions occur without virtually any delay.



Welcome to Fortnite Chapter 2, the Remix. The Island is back, remixed and reimagined, with weekly location and loot drops inspired by the best of early Chapter 2 gameplay and some of the greatest music icons in history. In this time rewind, Snoop D-O-double-G heads up the Agency, the rap god Eminem sets up shop in the Grotto, hip hop princess Ice Spice lays claim to Shark Island, and the remix hits the finale with a celebration and tribute to the legend and icon, Juice WRLD. Push play, turn up the volume, and open the vault in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 2 Remix. On a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU, PC latency is reduced by up to 46%, so actions have improved responsiveness, and performance is so high that players can see the action at its best with maximum clarity.



VALORANT, is the free-to-play, competitive 5v5 character-based tactical shooter developed by Riot Games, with high-fidelity gunplay, a diverse arsenal of guns, agents with unique abilities, and competitively tuned maps for thousands of hours of play. Now, VALORANT Episode 9 Act III has arrived, introducing a new Team Deathmatch map, Sunset map changes, and Agent updates. JGamers can jump into the shooter’s highly competitive modes with minimal PC latency and maximum FPS on GeForce RTX GPUs. Using NVIDIA’s latest GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs with NVIDIA Reflex, PC latency is less than 10ms, and performance is as high as 600 FPS, giving players a competitive edge in its high-stakes matches.



In Counter-Strike 2, GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop gamers can play at up to 300 frames per second at max settings in the competitive game, maxing out the capabilities of the fastest G-SYNC displays, for the best possible gameplay with the lowest levels of PC latency. By activating NVIDIA Reflex, latency is further reduced by up to 35%, allowing the fastest laptop configurations to play Valve’s high-intensity shooter with as little as 10 milliseconds of PC latency. In XDefiant, players can enableNVIDIA Reflex to reduce PC latency by up to 58% on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. Play at up to 380 FPS, with PC latency as low as 8 milliseconds enabling faster target acquisition, quicker reaction times, and the best aim precision. Gamers can upgrade their system today to up their game in these and other competitive games.



Piranha Games’ MechWarrior 5: Clans is a new single-player and co-op, campaign-based MechWarrior title, powered by Unreal Engine 5. Gamers take on the role of a newly graduated pilot from the Smoke Jaguar cadet program and get thrust into the heart of the Clan Invasion of the Inner Sphere during Operation Revival. MechWarrior 5: Clans features support NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA DLSS 3 with NVIDIA Super Resolution and NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation. With a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU in the PC or laptop, players can experience the game on PC at its best, with the highest performance level and lowest levels of system latency.



Also, three new Reflex-compatible mice are now available for purchase, the ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Mini, ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Extreme, and MSI Versa 300 Elite Wireless. They join over 90 Reflex-compatible gaming mice available that help measure latency, forthe complete list of mice, click here.



Tech YouTuber Matthew Moniz recently took a look at NVIDIA Reflex on gaming laptops, explaining why users should enable it and how it works, and showing the benefits of Reflex in several games. It offers a great introduction to NVIDIA’s game-changing technology if players are new to NVIDIA Reflex.



More DLSS integrations, NVIDIA Reflex games, and Reflex-compatible mice and monitors are on their way. Click here to see the full list of over 600 RTX-enhanced games and apps and visit the complete list of currently supported Reflex games and devices on the NVIDIA Reflex website.







