Motley Fool Asset Management's Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) Surpasses $1 Billion In Assets Under Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cboe Honors TMFC After Reaching Billion-Dollar Milestone And Receiving 5-Star Morningstar® Rating

index (TMFC) Surpasses $1 Billion In Assets Under Management Image' Width='624' Height='416'/>

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motley Fool Asset Management, an asset management firm with six proprietary ETFs, announced its Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (Ticker: TMFC) has scaled to a fund size of over $1 Billion in assets under management (AUM) as it celebrates more than 5 years since the launch. TMFC recently received a 5-Sta Morningstar RatingTM for its risk-adjusted returns in Morningstar's Large Cap Growth category. “These achievements reinforce our differentiated strategy that balances innovation and stability, offering an attractive alternative to traditional market-tracking ETFs,” said Kelsey Mowrey, President of Motley Fool Asset Management.“With increased demand for TMFC, we remain committed to providing investors access to a portfolio of companies we believe have strong long-term growth potential, aligned with our proven investment approach.” The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) offers investors access to the 100 largest and most liquid U.S. companies that are either actively recommended by The Motley Fool, LLC (TMF) or rank among the top 150 highest-rated U.S. companies in the TMF's analyst database, Fool Intel. This hybrid approach creates an investment vehicle that serves as a strong alternative to traditional market-tracking ETFs, blending passive and active strategies. For more information, visit .

1 Month QTD YTD 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Since Inception Motley Fool 100 ETF NAV 2.27% 4.64% 26.00% 43.29% 12.53% 20.57% - 17.19% Motley Fool 100 ETF Market Price 2.33% 4.52% 25.98% 43.32% 12.45% 20.56% - 17.18% Motley Fool 100 GTR (Index) 2.32% 4.84% 26.58% 43.98% 13.10% 21.19% - 17.78% S&P 500 TR 2.14% 5.89% 22.08% 36.35% 11.91% 15.98% - 13.04% *Data as of 9/30/2024 Inception Date: 1/29/2018 Gross Expense Ratio: 0.50%

The Market Price represents the Fund's closing market price through September 30, 2024.

The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher. The investment return and principal of an investment will fluctuate so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For performance as of the most recent month end, please call 1-800-617-0004.

About Motley Fool Asset Management

The investment advisor for the Fund is Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC (“MFAM”). MFAM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Motley Fool Investment Management, LLC, whose parent company, The Motley Fool Holdings, Inc., is a multimedia financial-services holding company.

MFAM is an actively managed investment firm with six proprietary ETFs. MFAM is an affiliate of The Motley Fool, LLC (“TMF”), a separate legal entity, offering investors a way to put the Foolish philosophy to work without having to pick stocks themselves. MFAM proudly offers three actively managed ETFs, and three passive ETFs. Together, their products can work in combinations to potentially create a complete, well-diversified equity portfolio. Individually, they can add additional layers of diversification that can differ from broad market performance.

Motley Fool Asset Management's ETFs are each a series of The RBB Fund, Inc. and are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

No TMF analyst is involved in the investment decision-making or daily operations of MFAM. With respect to its actively-managed Funds, MFAM does not attempt to track any TMF services and, as such, Funds may diverge completely from TMF's services. The Motley Fool 100 Index is a market-cap weighted index that measures the performance of TMF's largest active buy recommendations or highest-ranked stocks in Fool IQ, the company's analysts opinion database. Every company included in the Index is incorporated and listed in the U.S. The S&P 500 Index is a stock market index based on the market capitalizations of 500 large companies having common stock listed on the NYSE or NASDAQ. You cannot invest directly in an index.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Each of MFAM funds invests in particular market capitalizations or qualifications distinct to that individual fund, thus its performance will be especially sensitive to market conditions that particularly affect that fund's particular market. Some funds are non-diversified, which means its NAV, market price and total returns may fluctuate or fall more than a diversified fund. Gains or losses on a single stock may have a greater impact on any of MFAM's funds. For these and other reasons, there is no guarantee any of MFAM funds will achieve its particular, stated objective.

Please consider the charges, risks, expenses, and investment objectives carefully before you invest. Please see the prospectuses for the Motley Fool 100 Index ETF and all other Motley Fool Asset Management ETFs containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. Visit to read these prospectuses.

© 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The Morningstar RatingTM for funds, or“star rating”, is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10- year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods.

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF was rated against the following numbers of Large Growth funds over the following time periods: 1,076 funds in the last three years and 1,005 in the last five years. As of September 30, 2024 The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is rated 5 stars for the three-year period and 5 stars for the five year period and has an Overall Morningstar RatingTM of 5 stars. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Diversification neither guarantees a profit nor protects against a loss.

Media Contacts:

Kristin Cwalinski

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at