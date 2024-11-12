Barcelona striker Lamine Yamal withdraws from Spain's squad due to injury

(MENAFN) striker Lamine Yamal has been ruled out of Spain's squad for the upcoming Nations League matches, according to an official statement from the Spanish Federation. The decision follows an assessment by the Spanish National Team’s medical staff, who evaluated the injury report provided by Barcelona. As a result, Yamal will miss Spain’s group stage matches against Denmark in Copenhagen on Friday, November 15, and Switzerland in Tenerife on Monday, November 18.



The injury, confirmed by Barcelona, is a grade 1 syndesmosis injury in Yamal's right ankle. This type of injury typically requires a recovery period of two to three weeks, which will prevent the young forward from participating in these crucial Nations League fixtures. The Spanish Football Federation announced that Girona FC winger Bryan Gil has been called up to replace Yamal in the squad for the upcoming matches.



Lamine Yamal, just 17 years old, has been a standout player for Spain, playing a key role in their victory at EURO 2024 in July. His absence from the Nations League games is a significant blow to Spain’s attacking options, as the young Barcelona talent has become one of the team’s most promising players. Yamal’s injury highlights the physical demands of top-level football at such a young age, forcing him to take a brief but necessary break.



While Yamal recovers, Bryan Gil, who has impressed with Girona FC, will look to make an impact for Spain in the upcoming matches. The injury to Yamal underscores the unpredictability of international football, where player availability can shift quickly due to injuries, and national teams must adapt their rosters accordingly to maintain their competitiveness.

