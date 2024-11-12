(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circulating Tumor Cells Patent Landscape Report and Forecast 2024-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The circulating tumor cells was valued at USD 11.5 billion in 2023. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2024-2032 and attain a market value of USD 33.2 billion in 2032. Advancements in microfluidic technologies and increasing demand for non-invasive cancer diagnostics are driving robust patent activity in circulating tumor cells isolation and detection.



The patent analysis report for the microfluidics landscape provides a comprehensive overview of the latest technological advancements and strategic patent holdings within the industry. It covers innovations across key areas such as lab-on-a-chip technologies, diagnostic applications, and drug delivery systems. The report includes detailed insights into market trends, regulatory environments, and potential growth opportunities. It also highlights key players and their patent portfolios, examining the impact of collaborative research efforts and increasing R&D investments on patent activities.

Global Circulating Tumor Cells Patent Outlook

The global circulating tumor cells (CTCs) patent landscape is experiencing dynamic growth, driven by increasing innovation in cancer diagnostics and personalised medicine. CTCs, which serve as a critical biomarker for metastatic cancer, have garnered significant attention due to their potential in early cancer detection, prognosis, and monitoring treatment efficacy. The surge in patent filings is indicative of intensified research and development efforts aimed at improving CTC detection and isolation technologies, which are crucial for advancing liquid biopsy techniques.

Key players in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors are actively seeking patent protection for novel methods of CTC enrichment, detection, and characterization. This competitive landscape is fostering advancements in microfluidics, nanotechnology, and molecular assays, leading to more sensitive and specific CTC-based diagnostic tools. Regulatory and legal considerations play a pivotal role in shaping the patent environment, particularly as companies navigate the complexities of patentability in a rapidly evolving technological domain. Regional variations in patent activity, with North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific leading the charge, reflect differing levels of innovation and investment in CTC research.

Circulating Tumor Cells Industry Growth Drivers Technological Advancements in Microfluidics

Innovations in microfluidic technologies have significantly improved the isolation and detection of circulating tumor cells (CTCs). These advancements enable high-throughput, precise separation of CTCs from blood samples, driving a surge in patent activity as companies seek to protect their novel methods and devices.

Growing Demand for Non-Invasive Diagnostics

The increasing need for non-invasive cancer diagnostics fuels the development of CTC technologies. Liquid biopsies, which utilise CTC analysis, offer a less invasive alternative to traditional tissue biopsies, leading to higher demand and subsequent patent filings for advanced detection and isolation techniques.

Integration with Personalised Medicine

The rise of personalised medicine, which tailors treatment to individual patients based on their genetic profile, has spurred interest in CTC technologies. Patents in this domain often focus on the use of CTCs for monitoring therapeutic responses and disease progression, aligning with the trend towards customised cancer treatment.

Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships

Collaborations between academic institutions, research organisations, and biotech companies are accelerating innovation in CTC technologies. These partnerships often result in joint patents, reflecting shared intellectual property and combined expertise aimed at advancing CTC isolation and detection methods.

Increasing R&D Investments

Substantial investments from both government and private sectors are driving research and development in CTC technologies. This financial support facilitates extensive clinical trials and the development of cutting-edge methods for CTC analysis, leading to a robust patent landscape as companies secure their innovations in this competitive field.

Circulating Tumor Cells Patent Jurisdiction Analysis

The patent landscape for circulating tumor cells (CTC) demonstrates significant regional variation. The United States leads with over 4,000 patent filings, driven by robust R&D infrastructure and substantial investments in cancer diagnostics. Europe, particularly Germany and the UK, follows with approximately 2,500 patents, reflecting strong collaborative research efforts. Asia-Pacific is rapidly emerging, with China and Japan accounting for around 2,000 patent filings, supported by increasing healthcare investments and technological advancements. These regions collectively shape a dynamic and competitive patent environment, fostering continuous innovation and growth in the CTC field.

Patent Profile of Key Companies

This section highlights the patent portfolios of leading companies in the circulating tumor cells domain. It provides an in-depth analysis of their strategic patents, innovation trends, and technological advancements, including:

Genentech

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Epic Sciences

Ventana Medical Systems (Roche Group) Curis This patent analysis report provides invaluable insights into circulating tumor cells patent landscape, including technological advancements, key players, and strategic trends. It equips stakeholders with detailed industry intelligence, essential for informed decision-making, competitive analysis, and identifying growth opportunities in a rapidly evolving sector.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $33.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Overview

3.1 Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Historical Value (2017-2023)

3.2 Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Forecast Value (2024-2032)

4 Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Segmentation

4.1 Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Share by Product

4.1.1 Market Overview

4.1.2 Kits and Reagents

4.1.3 Blood Collection Tubes

4.1.4 Devices/Systems

4.2 Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Share by Technology

4.2.1 Market Overview

4.2.2 CTC Detection and Enrichment Methods

4.2.3 CTC Direct Detection Methods

4.3 Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Share by End User

4.3.1 Market Overview

4.3.2 Hospitals

4.3.3 Research Institute

4.3.4 Diagnostic Centre

4.4 Others Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Share by Application

4.4.1 Market Overview

4.4.2 Clinical

4.4.3 Research

5 Global Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTEL Analysis

5.4 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

6 Global Circulating Tumor Cells Patent Landscape Analysis

6.1 Patent Distribution by Publication Year

6.2 Patent Distribution by Application Year

6.3 Patent Distribution by Priority Year

6.4 Analysis by Type of Patent

6.5 Analysis by Legal Status

6.6 Analysis by Patent Jurisdiction

6.7 Analysis by Patent Age

6.8 Analysis by Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) Codes

6.9 Average Time to Publish a Patent

6.10 Analysis by Type of Entity (Academic and Non-Academic)

6.11 Analysis by Top Applicants

6.12 Analysis by Top Inventors

7 Global Circulating Tumor Cells Patent Analysis by Technology

7.1 Total Patents by Top Technologies

7.2 Time Evolution of Patents by Technology

7.3 Emerging Technologies

7.4 Patent Segmentation, By Method

7.5 Patent Segmentation, By Product

8 Patent Valuation Analysis

8.1 Assessment Methodology

8.2 High Value Patents

8.3 Medium Value Patents

8.4 Low Value Patents

9 Global Circulating Tumor Cells - Top 10 Players Patent Analysis

9.1 Top 10 Entities by Number of Patents

9.2 Analysis by Publication Year

9.3 Analysis by Application Year

9.4 Analysis by Priority Year

9.5 Analysis by Type of Patent

9.6 Analysis by Jurisdiction

9.7 Analysis by Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) Codes

9.8 Analysis by Source of Innovation

9.9 Analysis by Forward and Backward Citations

9.10 Analysis by Legal Status

9.11 Analysis by Patent Age

9.12 Analysis by Key Inventors

9.13 Entity Dynamics

10 Patent Profile of Key Players



Genentech Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Epic Sciences Inc.

Ventana Med Syst Inc. (Roche Group ) Curis Inc.

11 Future Trends

12 Global Circulating Tumor Cells Market Landscape

12.1 Global Circulating Tumor Cells: Developers Landscape

12.2 Global Circulating Tumor Cells: Product Landscape



For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Circulating Tumor Cells Patent Landscape Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900