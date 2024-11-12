Iran agrees with CIS members to export 200 freight wagons

(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI), led by Jabar-Ali Zakeri, has finalized an agreement with Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) members to export 200 freight wagons. This arrangement was secured last week at the 81st Council for Rail Transport of CIS Countries, held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. During his visit to the conference, Zakeri highlighted the achievement of an initial quadrilateral agreement, enabling the provision of these wagons to CIS countries.



Additionally, Iran gained approval for its freight to transit through the CIS rail networks, marking a significant step toward enhanced rail connectivity. Zakeri noted that Iran now has authorization for Iranian wagons to operate in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, with a signed protocol confirming mutual access to rail networks between the involved countries.



The CIS Rail Transport Council, led by the Russian Federation and attended by the heads of member states, convenes biannually to discuss critical issues in rail transport. Topics at the meeting included collaborative research initiatives, freight and passenger transportation reports, tariff structures for international transit, and financial settlements among member countries. Each proposal is reviewed and voted on for approval, promoting integration within the rail sector across the region.



Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of Uzbekistan Railways, the meeting also provided an opportunity for Zakeri to meet with the head of Uzbekistan's railways to explore avenues for strengthening bilateral and international rail cooperation, aiming to boost regional transit and trade efficiency.

