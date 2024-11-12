Tradersyard’S New CEO Unveils Vision: Double User Base And Host Prestigious 2025 World Trading Championship

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







VIENNA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradersYard is proud to announce the appointment of Manuel Sonnleithner as its new CEO, marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution.

With over 10 years of experience in the trading industry and a degree from the Vienna University of Economics and Business, Manuel has been a driving force at TradersYard. While serving as COO of AgenaTrader for more than 5 years, he co-founded TradersYard with Gilbert Kreuzthaler.

“I am honored to take on the role of CEO at such a pivotal time for TradersYard,” said Manuel Sonnleithner.“Our goal is to create a platform that not only empowers traders to improve their skills but also offers them an unparalleled competitive experience. The upcoming World Trading Championship is a testament to our commitment to innovation and global community building.”

Under Manuel's leadership, TradersYard is launching an innovative platform that introduces a dynamic and competitive ecosystem for traders eager to enhance their skills and compete for substantial rewards. Backed by a €3.5 million investment from Andromeda Capital Partners Suisse, the company aims to double its user base from 15,000 to 30,000 traders within the next six months.

"Manuel's vision and strategy for TradersYard resonate strongly with us," said Ingmar Mattus, co-founder of Andromeda Capital Partners Suisse. "Our investment underscores our belief in the company's potential to lead the competitive prop trading challenge sector and provide unparalleled opportunities for traders worldwide. TradersYard's exclusive use of proprietary technology sets it apart from the competition, ensuring clients benefit from truly unique trading tools."

Revolutionizing Competitive Trading with Prop Trading Challenges and WebTrader

TradersYard is planning to reshape the trading industry with its new versions of Prop Trading Challenges , blending skill, strategy, and real-time decision-making. Offering payout rates of up to 95%, these challenges motivate traders to sharpen their skills and compete at higher levels, both individually and globally.

Enhancing this competitive environment is the launch of its in-house built WebTrader . Designed for ease of use, WebTrader meets the demands of modern traders seeking a straightforward platform. Building on over a decade of expertise with platforms like the Bloomberg-certified AgenaTrader, TradersYard's new WebTrader provides seamless access and an intuitive trading experience.

Announcing the 2025 World Trading Championship

Looking ahead, TradersYard is set to host the World Trading Championship in 2025. This premier event will bring together top traders from around the globe to compete for significant cash prizes and the opportunity to showcase their elite skills on an international stage. Throughout 2025, TradersYard will continue to expand its competitive offerings with a variety of innovative trading challenges, providing traders with new avenues to test strategies, enhance skills, and fully engage in the excitement of competitive trading.

About TradersYard GmbH

TradersYard GmbH is a forward-thinking, Vienna-based fintech company dedicated to empowering traders globally through innovative platforms. With a strong focus on competition and skill development, TradersYard offers a unique ecosystem where traders can test their abilities, collaborate with peers, and compete for major prizes. By integrating advanced technology, educational resources, and community-driven growth, TradersYard is redefining what it means to succeed in financial markets.

