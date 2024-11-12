Kremlin's spokesperson firmly denies reports claiming that Russian President Putin had spoken with U.S. President-elect Trump

(MENAFN) Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesperson, firmly denied reports on Monday claiming that Russian President Vladimir had spoken with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, calling the rumors false and misleading. Peskov described these reports as "completely fabricated," adding, "This is a clear example of inaccurate information being spread, even in well-regarded outlets. It's entirely false, just fiction."



Peskov also responded to questions about possible talks between Putin and Western leaders, confirming that there were no plans in place for such discussions, and that Russia had not received any signals indicating that such talks were imminent.



On November 7, Peskov reiterated that President Putin remained open to discussions with the U.S., provided they were conducted on the basis of mutual respect. He also reflected on Trump's earlier statements during his campaign, expressing a desire to engage with Putin prior to his inauguration, saying, "The president has made it clear that he is open to an equal dialogue, and now it is up to the U.S. to take the next step."



Additionally, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that a phone conversation with President Putin would be timely "soon."

