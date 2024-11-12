Türkiye’s trade sales rise 12.7 percent annually in September

(MENAFN) The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported that Türkiye's trade sales experienced a 12.7 percent year-on-year growth in September. This rise was reflected across multiple sectors, with the wholesale, retail trade, and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles witnessing a 3.3 percent increase in volume. Specifically, wholesale trade sales volume rose by 13 percent, and retail trade sales volume saw an even stronger increase of 15.9 percent.



Breaking down retail trade further, TurkStat noted a 10.3 percent rise in the volume of food, drink, and tobacco sales. Non-food items experienced a significant surge, with sales increasing by 22.1 percent. On a month-to-month basis, trade sales in Türkiye climbed by 3.2 percent, showing consistent growth across the board.



The data also revealed a substantial overall increase in total turnover, which jumped by 47 percent on an annual basis. This growth spanned multiple sectors: industry turnover increased by 33.2 percent, construction by 76.4 percent, trade by 49 percent, and services by 55.4 percent, underscoring robust economic activity in September 2024 across Türkiye's primary economic sectors.



These figures suggest positive momentum in Türkiye’s economy, reflecting substantial demand and expansion within various industries, likely supported by internal and external trade activity and economic policies.

