(MENAFN) Last Thursday, Kesht News aired a report by Lülen Cohen from Jabalya, showing a convoy of Palestinian women being forced to leave their homes under military orders. The report briefly mentioned the month-long evacuation process but failed to delve into the underlying humanitarian crisis in northern Gaza. There was no discussion of the moral and ethical implications of displacing civilians, nor did it address how these actions impact efforts to resolve the issue of the kidnapped civilians, whose families remain desperate for answers.



The broadcast revealed Israel's disregard for the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza, focusing instead on military objectives. Most media, including Channel 14, seem uninterested in the broader consequences of Israel’s actions, such as the gradual occupation of northern Gaza and the absence of any peace strategy. Military journalists like Yoav Zeitoun have noted that Israel is more focused on rebuilding settlements in Gaza than on returning to the pre-October 6 borders, indicating a shift toward deeper occupation.



This situation highlights the widening gap between Israel’s military operations and the political and humanitarian realities on the ground. The national narrative, centered on military heroism and sacrifice, neglects crucial issues such as the fate of abducted civilians, while ignoring international law and moral imperatives. As Israel intensifies its military campaign, the government and military appear indifferent to the long-term repercussions for Gaza's civilians, and public discourse largely overlooks the broader geopolitical and ethical consequences.



The lack of attention to the abduction issue and the ongoing devastation in Gaza reflects a growing divide within Israeli society, where the costs of military actions are increasingly disconnected from any genuine concern for the Palestinian people. As Israel drifts further from international norms, the uncertain future of Gaza’s civilians is compounded by a lack of accountability for the actions of both the military and the government.

