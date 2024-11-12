Iran’s Transport Ministry to expedite preparations of Maritime-oriented Development Plan

(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has instructed the Ministry of and Urban Development to expedite the preparation of a Maritime-oriented Development Plan, prioritizing the development of the Markan coastal areas. This directive underscores the government's commitment to enhancing coastal infrastructure and boosting regional economic growth.



During a recent meeting, the Head of the and Maritime Organization (PMO), Ali-Akbar Safaei, outlined President Pezeshkian’s vision for harnessing the economic potential of Iran’s coastal regions. He emphasized that the president is particularly focused on implementing projects that generate employment and support local production along these strategic coasts.



President Pezeshkian has called upon various executive bodies to accelerate efforts to foster economic activities in coastal areas. His directives aim to ensure that both employment opportunities and production capacities in these regions are swiftly developed to stimulate regional and national economic growth.



The PMO portal further reported that this emphasis on coastal development aligns with broader governmental goals of leveraging Iran’s maritime resources for economic advancement. The initiative reflects Iran's strategic approach to using its coastal geography as a foundation for sustainable development and job creation.

