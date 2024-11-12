Spokesperson for U.S. State Department responds to Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's comments

(MENAFN) A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department responded to Israeli Finance Bezalel Smotrich's recent comments about imposing Israeli over the West Bank, reiterating the U.S.'s commitment to a two-state solution as the key to peace. The spokesperson warned that Smotrich's remarks do not help promote long-term peace in the region.



Expressing concern over Smotrich's proposal, the spokesperson described it as troubling. On Monday, Smotrich, a far-right Israeli official, revealed that he had directed preparations to extend Israeli control over the West Bank, with the intention of carrying out the plan in the coming year. He further stated that the era of U.S. President Donald Trump had created an opportunity for Israel to assert sovereignty over the West Bank, and he hoped for Trump’s backing.



Smotrich, a staunch ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, declared that 2025 would be the year Israel enforces sovereignty over the West Bank. Known for his hardline stance on Palestinians in both Gaza and the West Bank, Smotrich has faced growing calls for sanctions from European countries and criticism from both Washington and Tel Aviv.



As a member of the far-right Religious Zionism party, Smotrich has long advocated for aggressive policies against Palestinians, including military actions in Gaza and the West Bank. He also supports the establishment of a state governed by religious law that encompasses all of historical Palestine. His extreme views, including opposition to "Jewish Reformism" and Israeli left-wing politics, as well as his harsh rhetoric against Palestinians, have led some critics to label his positions as reckless. One of his own staff members even commented that “there is a disconnect between his brain and his mouth.”

