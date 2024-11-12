Partnerize Welcomes New CPO And Launches Customer Advisory Council To Shape The Future Of Partnership Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Andy Crossen, Chief Product Officer, Parternize

- Matt Gilbert, CEO PartnerizeNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Partnerize, the leader in partnership for brands and partners, today announced a series of bold industry-shaping actions as it closes in on delivering another profitable year. Collectively, these actions underscore the company's dedication to enabling profitable growth for brands and partners, solving mission-critical customer challenges, and pushing the boundaries of the partnership marketing category.Establishing New Standards in Partnership Marketing Through Brand-Stacked Customer Advisory CouncilThe newly launched Partnerize Customer Advisory Council brings together eleven key representatives from global brands like Deliveroo, and Rue Gilt Groupe. By creating a space for industry leaders to provide feedback, share insights, and influence the trajectory of partnership marketing, Partnerize continues to lead through client-focused growth and product evolution.Adam Davison, Head of Performance Marketing at Deliveroo, expressed the growing council's potential impact,“It is incredibly inspiring to be among a bold group of industry leaders who aren't merely talking about change but actively driving it. The Partnerize vision for scale and automation is poised to break through traditional boundaries, unlocking unprecedented possibilities within the affiliate and partnership category.”The council's inaugural session in September 2024 tackled pivotal topics, including category growth, overcoming incrementality challenges, and integrating technology advancements like AI and automation. Future sessions are slated to explore these themes further, solidifying Partnerize's role as an industry leader in innovation and growth.Driving Progress with Shopify App Innovations and Enhanced AttributionFurther, Partnerize continues to lead the industry with first-to-market solutions in tackling industry-wide tracking challenges, reaffirming its commitment to protecting partners and brands from revenue leakage associated with technology and policy updates. The company's first-to-market update on the Shopify App addresses tracking losses associated with Shopify's Checkout Extensibility feature, directly solving an urgent issue for affiliate partners. The analysis concludes that, on average, advertisers who successfully upgrade to the Partnerize Shopify app experience a 50% increase in attributed affiliate channel revenue. In addition, Partnerize has proactively addressed regulatory tracking concerns, such as the ICO cashback exemption , by providing sophisticated attribution solutions that help clients maintain persistent channel tracking and reporting while adhering to compliance requirements, and dually ensuring revenue protection for partners.New Chief Product Officer Andy Crossen to Accelerate AI-Driven InnovationPartnerize also announced Andy Crossen as Chief Product Officer. A proven leader in AI-driven product innovation, Crossen will lead the Partnerize data science and product teams, advancing the platform's capabilities to drive customer-focused growth. With deep ad-tech and mar-tech experience and a background in large language models and machine learning, Crossen is poised to lead Partnerize's product strategy into a powerful, new era of data-enabled solutions."Andy Crossen's leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing Partnerize's product strategy as it continues to elevate the performance and value of partnerships in the marketing mix," said Matt Gilbert, CEO of Partnerize. "His track record in AI innovation and data-driven insights will enable our brands and partners to predict opportunity, optimize payment structures and value, improve measurement, combat fraud, and reduce costs and reliance on manual workflows, setting a powerful new standard in partnership marketing."Crossen added,“This category is widely believed to be on the cusp of a seismic shift. Joining Partnerize at such a pivotal time is an exciting catalyst to help deliver the next generation of transformative, scalable solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”Momentum through Partnership Day Events and Upcoming London 2025Building on and reflecting this momentum, Partnerize successfully concluded Partnership Day Sydney at the iconic Sydney Opera House where hundreds of industry leader, including representatives from Adore Beauty, The Iconic, and Camilla, gathered to discuss the category's future. The event exemplified Partnerize's role as a thought leader, and with the next Partnership Day event set for London on June 26, 2025, the company remains dedicated to fostering a global community and forum of category professionals.About PartnerizePartnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The Partnerize platform is the only of its kind to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive suite of discovery, recruitment, optimization, payment, brand safety, and fraud prevention capabilities for marketers seeking a high-transparency, scalable solution to alleviate pressure on their unit economics due to over-dependence on primary sales and marketing channels. Supported by unrivaled service, including the category's only in-house Agency support, Partnerize gives you control of the entire partnership marketing lifecycle-all on a single platform. Headquartered in New York City, Partnerize retains offices in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit .

