Bioanalytical Testing Services Market To Surpass USD 9.22 Billion By 2032, Predicted CAGR Of 9.4%| Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Outlook:

The market for bioanalytical testing services is poised to register a healthy CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. The bioanalytical testing services market size was valued at USD 4.12 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to USD 9.22 billion by 2032.

Market Overview:

What Are Bioanalytical Testing Services?

Bioanalytical testing, also known as bioanalysis, is a process that measures the concentration of drugs and other metabolites in biological matrices such as blood, serum, tissue, urine, or other body fluids. The process is done using a variety of methods, including liquid chromatography, analyte extraction, and MS detection. It includes bioanalytical method validation to ensure that the results of the test are precise, accurate, selective, and stable. Bioanalytical testing is a vital tool in drug discovery and development, and it helps researchers understand the impact of drugs on the body.

Bioanalytical testing services are specialized services offered by bioanalytical companies that measure substances in biological samples. These services are used in a variety of processes, including toxicology, drug development, clinical research, pharmacokinetics, and research and development. Bioanalytical testing services find applications in several fields of medicine, such as oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, and cardiology. With the rising need for well-equipped laboratories offering services for bioanalytical investigations, the bioanalytical testing services market demand is anticipated to rise.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

Market Report Scope and Attributes