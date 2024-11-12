Platinum Star Properties Hosts 5Th Annual Turkey Drive And 4Th Anniversary Celebration To Feed Local Families In Need

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join Platinum Star Properties' 5th Annual Turkey Drive Nov 16 to feed over 500 in need, celebrating 4 years of community and compassion in Palm Springs.

- Carl Borey CEO Platinum Star PropertiesPALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Platinum Star Properties is proud to announce its 5th Annual Turkey Drive , held in partnership with The Community Center Food Bank, DJ Galaxy, and the Cathedral City Senior Center. This event will bring Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of families across the Palm Springs area. Coinciding with Platinum Star Properties' 4th anniversary, the turkey drive reflects the company's dedication to supporting the community and helping those in need.Event Details: Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PMLocation: 4741 E Palm Canyon Drive, Suite B, Palm Springs, CA 92264 (RimRock Plaza – Next to Vons)Community members are invited to bring frozen turkeys, hams, or non-perishable food items to help provide holiday meals for local families. All donations will directly benefit DJ Galaxy, who will distribute meals to over 500 individuals, ensuring they have a warm and meaningful Thanksgiving celebration. Additional donations will also go to The Community Center Food Bank and the Cathedral City Senior Center, reaching more families in need.A Tradition of Giving“For us, Platinum Star Properties is more than a real estate company-it's a family and a community,” said Carl Borey, Broker - and CEO of Platinum Star Properties.“Our mission is to provide exceptional real estate service while fostering a culture of compassion and community support. As we celebrate our fourth anniversary, we're grateful to give back in a way that makes a tangible impact.”Cesar Alonso Borey, co-owner of Platinum Star Properties and head of the company's charitable initiatives, added,“Our annual turkey drive is a tradition that we look forward to every year. We're thankful to DJ Galaxy, The Community Center Food Bank, and the Cathedral City Senior Center for helping us extend this initiative further than ever. Knowing that we're helping hundreds of people have a warm Thanksgiving meal is the most rewarding part of what we do.”Community Collaboration and ImpactThe annual turkey drive has become a signature event for Platinum Star Properties, growing in size and impact each year. With support from DJ Galaxy, the drive will provide meals to over 500 people this season. This partnership demonstrates the power of community, bringing people together to share in the holiday spirit and support those who need it most.Join Us in Making This Thanksgiving SpecialPlatinum Star Properties invites the community to be a part of this meaningful event. Every turkey, ham, or non-perishable item donated will go toward making Thanksgiving memorable for families in need. This holiday season, let's come together to make a lasting difference in the lives of our neighbors.

