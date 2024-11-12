Horizon Power And Light Partners With Vertexone Billing, CIS, And EDI Software Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VertexOne , a leading provider of cloud software designed to revolutionize the customer experience within the energy and utility industry, announced today that Horizon Power and Light, a licensed retail energy provider dedicated to providing low cost energy to business and residential customer throughout the Northeastern and Midwest United States, has gone live after a successful migration to VertexOne's leading billing and customer information system (CIS), VXretail, and electronic data interchange (EDI) solution, VXexchange.

“We weren't just looking for a vendor; we were searching for a partner who truly understands the complexities of retail energy markets, and VertexOne's expertise and robust technology made them the obvious choice,” Matt Judkin, president of Horizon Power and Light, said.

Judkin said the migration fully equips Horizon Power and Light to automate the entire customer lifecycle and provide customized energy solutions that not only cut costs, but offer an even more personalized experience for their customers in Illinois, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

“What really stood out was the going above the call of duty service and care to get us up and operational in all utilities,” Judkin added.“We had a strict deadline and Vertex One went all out to get us over the finish line, didn't have this with last provider, so much appreciated.”

“With VXretail and VXexchange in our arsenal, we're poised to deliver faster, smarter service, Judkin said.“Our customers get tailored energy plans that save them money, while we streamline operations and set the stage for future growth.”

VertexOne Senior Vice President of Retail, Ananda Goswami , said that the capabilities offered by adopting the VertexOne platform unlock new opportunities for Horizon Power and Light.

"This isn't just a technological upgrade,” Goswami said.“It's a catalyst for Horizon's growth. With our solutions Horizon Power and Light can now innovate faster and respond to their customers' needs with greater precision.”

An integration, Goswami added, that not only benefits Horizon Power and Light's customers, but redefines industry standards.

“Our solutions don't just elevate Horizon Power and Light's capabilities-they set a new benchmark for the entire industry, showcasing what's possible in the evolving energy landscape,” Goswami said.“We're proud to lead this transformation, shaping a smarter and more responsive future for energy.”

For more on VertexOne's EDI CIS/Billing System for Retail Energy, visit: vertexone/products/vxretail

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 400 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. We empower our clients to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit vertexone.

About Horizon Power and Light

Horizon Power and Light, LLC is a licensed competitive retail supplier of electricity dedicated to providing innovative energy solutions to commercial and residential customers across the Northeastern and Midwest United States. With a focus on customer satisfaction and operational efficiency, Horizon Power and Light analyzes customer needs to deliver tailored service plans that drive value and sustainability.

