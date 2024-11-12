Kryvyi Rih Announces Mourning For Those Killed In Russian Missile Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) November 13 has been announced as a day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih for those killed in Russia's missile strike on the city.



Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Tomorrow, November 13, a day of mourning is declared in Kryvyi Rih. The heart is breaking... The enemy took the lives of four people: three children-two-month-old Uliana, two-year-and-nine-month-old Demyd, and ten-year-old Kyrylo-and their mother, Olena, who was 32 years old,” he wrote.

Russian strike onleaves 40 residential buildings damaged

Another 14 people, including children, sustained injuries.

As reported, 40 residential buildings were damaged in Kryvyi Rih as a result of a Russian missile strike on November 11. Four people were killed - a woman and her three children. A total of 170 applications were submitted by victims.