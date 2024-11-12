ILO Provides Emergency Aid To Displaced Lebanese Amid Escalating Crisis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- The International Labour Organization (ILO) announced on Tuesday that it was providing emergency aid to displaced Lebanese citizens as part of an emergency plan to address the crisis in Lebanon.

In a statement from its Beirut office, the ILO highlighted that it was collaborating with national partners to lay the groundwork for long-term recovery, which includes enhancing social protection through immediate cash assistance, rehabilitating infrastructure in shelter buildings, supporting employment opportunities and economic sustainability.

ILO Assistant Director-General and Regional Director for Arab States Dr. Ruba Jaradat emphasized the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, where thousands of civilians have been killed or injured, and stressed the urgent need for impactful support to mitigate the effects of the conflict.

The response plan was supported by ongoing ILO projects in Lebanon, utilizing ILO's internal resources alongside redirected funds from the European Union, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the UK.

The statement outlined that the response plan aims to improve living conditions for displaced families in shelters, providing local community members with job opportunities around these shelters, like construction, repair, sanitation, mass cooking, and preparing shelters for the winter.

The plan includes immediate measures taken by the ILO in partnership with the Ministry of Social Affairs and UNICEF to strengthen social protection support for vulnerable populations, such as advance payments for more than 27,000 people with disabilities, additional emergency supplementary payments for more than 5,000 beneficiaries, and a plan to expand emergency cash assistance to tens of thousands of other people.

The ILO reported that the ongoing conflict has displaced over 1.2 million people-more than 20 percent of Lebanon's population, with two-thirds of the displaced being women and children.

Since September 23, Lebanon has faced intensive airstrikes by the Israeli occupation forces, causing significant human and material losses and displacing hundreds of thousands of residents. (end)

