(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the third quarter of 2024, Itaúsa, a prominent Brazilian holding company, reported a remarkable performance.



The company's recurring net reached R$3.9 billion ($684.2 million), marking a 13.4% increase from the previous year. This growth reflects Itaúsa's strategic investment choices and the broader economic recovery in Brazil.



Itaúsa's success story begins with its flagship investment, Itaú Unibanco. The giant contributed R$3.813 billion ($668.9 million) to Itaúsa 's profits, a 6% year-over-year increase.



In addition, this solid performance underscores the resilience of Brazil's financial sector amid global economic challenges. However, Itaúsa's growth extends beyond banking.



The company's non-financial sector investments showed impressive results. Alpargatas, known for its Havaianas brand, saw its contribution soar tenfold to R$20 million ($3.5 million).







Meanwhile, NTS, operating in the gas sector, reversed its fortunes from a R$238 million loss to a R$62 million ($10.9 million) gain.

Itaúsa's Strong Performance

These figures paint a picture of a company that has successfully diversified its portfolio. Itaúsa's strategy of investing in various sectors has paid off, providing a buffer against market volatility.



However, this approach aligns with libertarian principles of free market dynamics and individual corporate responsibility. The company's total assets grew to R$95.8 billion ($16.8 billion), an 8.1% increase from the previous year.



Shareholders ' equity also rose by 8.4% to R$86.5 billion ($15.2 billion). These numbers reflect Itaúsa's strong financial position and its ability to generate value for shareholders.



Itaúsa's market value surged to R$114.319 billion ($20.1 billion), a substantial 30.2% increase from Q3 2023. This growth outpaced many of its peers, highlighting investor confidence in the company's strategy and management.



The company's debt management deserves attention. Itaúsa reduced its net debt by 45.6% to R$939 million ($164.7 million). This significant reduction demonstrates the company's commitment to financial prudence and long-term stability.



Alfredo Setubal, Itaúsa's CEO, attributed the success to the company's well-executed liability management strategy. His statement reflects a focus on sound financial practices rather than relying on government intervention or bailouts.

MENAFN12112024007421016031ID1108875849