Marc Corsi, CAC President, Has Been Appointed As Advertisement Trustee To The Impulsa Talentum Board Of Trustees

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marc Corsi, President of the Catalan American Council (CAC), has been appointed Advertisement Trustee to the Impulsa Talentum Board of Trustees, Catalonia's premier business talent incubator. Corsi was selected for his extensive expertise in advertising, media, and entrepreneurship.As the founder of CORSI, once the largest independent advertising agency on the West Coast, Corsi led campaigns for high-profile clients such as the Oakland Raiders, PGA Tour, Hewlett Packard, and Farmers Insurance. His efforts expanded their brand reach from regional to global campaigns. His leadership in the industry also includes chairing the Northern California ADDY Awards, which he transformed into one of the nation's most prestigious advertising events. Corsi's impact extends beyond advertising, having founded and raised millions for various charitable organizations.Corsi's career is marked by numerous accolades, including over 100 ADDY awards in just four years. The American Advertising Federation (AAF) awarded him the distinguished Medal of Merit in recognition of his contributions to the Executive Committee and National Board of Directors. His achievements have earned him widespread recognition in the advertising world.Impulsa Talentum, which is dedicated to nurturing Catalonia's most promising businesses, expressed enthusiasm for Corsi's appointment: "It was my privilege to recently honor Marc Corsi with the Impulsa Talentum award. His ongoing commitment and dedication to our organization, combined with his extensive experience and international network, are invaluable assets that will help us deepen our relationships within the Catalan-American community and drive our new initiatives in the U.S. and San Francisco base. We are grateful for Marc's acceptance of this prestigious role and look forward to his leadership in an industry where he is so highly regarded," said Bru Recolons, founder and President of Impulsa Talentum."I am honored to take on this role as Advertisement and PR Trustee for Impulsa Talentum. Elevating talent and fostering innovative organizations is crucial for growth, and I'm excited to contribute to the success of these emerging leaders," said Marc Corsi, President of the CAC.

