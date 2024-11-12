DCAS & U.S. DOT Volpe Announce Municipal Speeding Reduction Of 64% In New Report On Intelligent Speed Assistance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DCAS to quadruple Intelligent Speed Assist technology, bringing it to 2,100 vehicles

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation's Volpe National Systems Center, released a comprehensive report on the nation's largest active Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) program, designed to prevent from speeding, aligning with the City's Vision Zero goal to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries. The announcement was made at the 9th annual DCAS Vision Zero Fleet Safety Forum at Queens Theatre.The report, titled the New York City Intelligent Speed Assistance Pilot Evaluation, highlights the success of DCAS' program, which to date has equipped 500 municipal fleet vehicles with ISA technology and achieved a milestone of 2.9 million miles driven with the technology since the program's launch in July 2022.As found in the report, incidences of speeding were reduced by 64% as compared to the control group. ISA's effectiveness was also demonstrated on vehicles that had been identified by DCAS as“high risk” based on previous driving histories, showing the potential of ISA with“habitual speeders.” The agency also announced that they will further expand the ISA initiative to 2,100 vehicles thanks to support from a $2.4 million U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) grant.“Under this administration we are committed to keeping New Yorkers safe, and this latest report shows that our innovative use of Intelligent Speed Assistance is delivering on its promise to slow down municipal drivers,” said First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres Springer.“With an over 60% reduction in speeding, the data is clear: this technology makes our city safer. We thank the U.S. DOT Volpe Center for supporting the City's expansion of this innovative technology, furthering our progress towards the Vision Zero goal of making New York streets safer for everyone.”“Speeding on busy city streets ruins lives. We are leading the safety revolution by example, leveraging technology-and crucial federal support-to reduce municipal fleet speeds by 62%,” said Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi.“Many thanks to our partners across every level of government, and the workforce that is turning safety into a fundamental habit behind the wheel. Together we do more than simply envisionsafe streets: we create them.”“Reducing speeding by over 60% with Intelligent Speed Assistance technology is more than just a number; it is a tangible example of our efforts to make our streets safer for New Yorkers,” said DCAS Commissioner Louis A. Molina.“As we work to expand ISA technology to over 2,100 municipal vehicles, we're recommitting to our Vision Zero goals and setting the standard for municipal fleets nationwide as we lead the way intraffic safety and fleet management.”“The U.S. DOT Volpe Center is proud to provide technical expertise to the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services,” said Alexander Epstein, PhD, senior engineer, Energy Analysis and Sustainability Division, U.S DOT Volpe Center.“Our analysis validates the effectiveness of active intelligent speed assistance (ISA) and offers a number of best practices that can be implemented to leverage this tool for traffic safety. We look forward to continuing to partner on fleet safety for Vision Zero.”The New York City Intelligent Speed Assistance Pilot Evaluation was developed through a partnership between DCAS and the U.S. DOT Volpe Center. As part of the report, the U.S. DOT Volpe Center conducted an in-depth analysis of data from over 500 ISA equipped vehicles in the City's fleet.The report draws on rigorous data collection and control group studies-including 894,983 miles of driving and over 51 million total records-incorporating innovative methods like the“opportunity to speed” framework, which accurately measures driver behavior in real-world conditions, consistent with previous research by DOT/NHTSA. The findings represent the culmination of extensive collaboration between DCAS, the U.S. DOT Volpe Center, and other key stakeholders, contributing valuable insights to the field of speed management and traffic safety.Key highlights from the report include:. ISA's Impact on Speed Reduction: The study found a 64% reduction in time spent speeding more than 11 mph over the posted speed limit for vehicles with ISA. This reduction was especially pronounced on high-speed roads, such as highways, where speeding dropped by 82%.. ISA Effectiveness: The ISA pilot involved 23 distinct types of vehicles across 19 City agencies, including medium and heavy-duty trucks and school buses. The technology was equally effective in reducing speeding across different vehicle types, proving its scalability and adaptability to diverse fleet operations.. Targeting High-Risk Drivers: For the first time, DCAS deployed ISA on 158 vehicles associated with high-risk driving behaviors, such as frequent speeding tickets or telematics alerts. The findings showed that even these vehicles demonstrated significant improvements in speed compliance, with ISA dramatically reducing speeding incidents. This approach mirrors recent legislation in Washington, D.C., which mandates ISA for drivers with a history of violations.“DCAS is leading the nation in active Intelligent Speed Assistance,” states NYC Chief Fleet Officer and DCAS Deputy Commissioner Keith Kerman.“We expanded our initiative to 500 vehicles, including 158 high-risk“habitually speeding” units and to every make, model, and type including electric vehicles and trucks. Our control group analysis with US DOT Volpe shows clearly that ISA works.”As DCAS continues to expand ISA implementation across its fleet, the agency will work closely with federal and local partners to explore additional opportunities for improving road safety. The results of the pilot program serve as a blueprint for other cities looking to adopt ISA technology and strengthen their Vision Zero efforts. DCAS is also implementing Mayoral Executive Order 39 of 2024 which improves safety for City fleetand contractor vehicles including surround cameras and high vision for trucks and expanded training and telematics tracking.About the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative ServicesThe NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) makes city government work for all New Yorkers. Our commitment to equity, effectiveness, and sustainability guides our work providing City agencies with the resources and support needed to succeed, including:. Recruiting, hiring, and training City employees.. Managing 55 public buildings.. Acquiring, selling, and leasing City property.. Purchasing over $1 billion in goods and services for City agencies.. Overseeing the greenest municipal vehicle fleet in the country.. Leading the City's efforts to reduce carbon emissions from government operations.

