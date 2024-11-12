Antisense & Rnai Therapeutics Market Overview 2024-2030 - Global Antisense & Rnai Therapeutics Market Forecast To Reach $14.4 Billion By 2030



Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Regional Market Analysis

North America dominates the global Antisense & RNAi therapeutics market, with an estimated 52.6% of the market share in 2024. This dominance is driven by robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, significant investments in research and development, and the presence of major pharmaceutical companies and research institutions that enhance access to advanced treatments, supported by a robust healthcare infrastructure promoting early rare disease screening.

In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, fueled by emerging markets such as China and India. These countries are enhancing generic drug manufacturing and promoting local biotech innovation, leading to more affordable therapies, and attracting substantial investments from global pharmaceutical firms.

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Analysis by Technology

The Antisense RNA segment is the largest market, with an estimated share of 64.1% in 2024, driven by its application in cardiovascular, respiratory, neurodegenerative, and genetic disorders. Its precision in regulating gene and protein expression enhances therapies and spurs ongoing research. Successful clinical trials and FDA approvals validate antisense therapies' efficacy, attracting investment and increasing demand due to the rising prevalence of these disorders.

Meanwhile, the RNA Interference (RNAi) technology segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 19% during the analysis period 2024-2030, with applications in targeting cancer-related genes and treating bacterial, viral, and parasitic diseases, reflecting the technology's versatility and potential to address unmet medical needs.

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Analysis by Route of Administration

The intrathecal injections segment leads the market in 2024 with a share of 36.9%, as this method allows for effective pain management and spasticity reduction with smaller doses directly delivered to the cerebrospinal fluid. Despite being invasive, intrathecal drug delivery has a low complication rate and is widely used for chemotherapy and infection treatment post-neurosurgery.

In contrast, the subcutaneous injection segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 19.3% from 2024 to 2030, offering a convenient and low-risk alternative to intravenous administration. This method provides flexibility in injection sites and employs smaller needles, potentially reducing patient discomfort and promoting segment growth.

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Analysis by Application

The neurodegenerative disorders segment dominates the market with an estimated share of 27.1% in 2024, primarily affecting the elderly and prompting significant biomedical research for therapeutic development. The increasing number of RNA-based techniques enhances the ability to target various disease-associated genes, making it a key focus for industry players. Conversely, the genetic disorders segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030, driven by innovations in RNA vaccines and gene therapy. The application of novel RNA editing methods in gene therapy shows promise for effectively treating genetic disorders.

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Report Scope

This global report on Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics analyzes the market based on technology, route of administration and applications. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Key Metrics



Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 10+

Key Attributes:

