Pet Boarding Services Market To Hit USD 29.5 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

As more households welcome pets into their lives, the demand for reliable boarding services during vacations or long work hours grows. Moreover, higher disposable incomes enable pet owners to invest in quality care for their animals, including comfortable and safe boarding facilities. This trend reflects a broader commitment to pet well-being with owners seeking premium services that cater to their pets' needs.

The pet boarding services market is segregated based on pet type, booking method, facility type, service type, and region.

The short-term boarding segment garnered over USD 5.9 billion in 2023 and will record USD 8.9 billion by 2032. This dominance in pet boarding services can be attributed to the nature of pet ownership, as many individuals consider their pets family members and are hesitant to leave them at boarding facilities for extended durations. Short-term boarding is commonly utilized for vacations, business trips, or unforeseen life events. This inclination toward shorter stays reflects the convenience and affordability of short-term options, positioning them as the preferred choice for pet owners in need of temporary care.

The pet boarding services market from traditional pet care segment generated revenue exceeding USD 7.9 billion in 2023 and will reach USD 11.8 billion by 2032. Facilities, such as kennels and catteries continue to hold a prominent position in the pet boarding market due to their established infrastructure and proven reliability. These facilities often feature experienced staff, secure environments, and a variety of amenities to meet the diverse needs of pets. Also, the enduring presence of traditional pet care options has fostered trust and loyalty among pet owners, guaranteeing their ongoing preference for dependable and cost-effective care, even in the face of new and innovative boarding solutions.

North America pet boarding services market achieved USD 8.2 billion in 2023 and will reach USD 12.1 billion by 2032, fueled by a high rate of pet ownership and a growing focus on quality pet care. As more families welcome pets into their homes, the demand for reliable boarding services during travel or busy work schedules increases. Besides, rising disposable incomes enable pet owners to seek out premium boarding options that offer comfort and personalized attention. This trend solidifies North America's position as a key contributor to the overall expansion of the pet boarding services industry.

Major players in pet boarding services market include Bark Avenue Bakery & Boarding, Inc., Camp Bow Wow, LLC, Dogtopia, LLC, Fetch Pet Care, Inc., K9 Resorts, LLC, Pawsitively Posh Pooch, LLC, Pet Palace, LLC, PetSmart, Inc., Rover, Inc., The Barkley Pet Hotel & Day Spa, LLC, The Crate Escape, Inc., The Dog House, LLC, The Doggie Inn, LLC, VIP Petcare, LLC, Wag Hotels, LLC among others.

