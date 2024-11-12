New Report Highlights Impact Of Glyphosate Loss On Farm Bill Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CINCINNATI, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Directions Group, formerly Aimpoint Research, today announced the release of a new report, "Farm Bill Programs and the Role of Crop Protection Tools," which identifies significant impacts on the bill and agricultural policy if U.S. farmers lost access to glyphosate, the most commonly used herbicide. The commodities, conservation, nutrition, and crop insurance titles are among the key farm bill provisions potentially affected. Using open-source research and economic modeling, the analysis shows that disruptions to glyphosate availability would have costly consequences for farmers, consumers, and the environment.

"Conflicting state and federal pesticide labeling requirements could create a challenging regulatory landscape for crop protection products," said Mark Purdy, Executive Vice President of Agri-Food at The Directions Group. "That's why this research is critical. It shows that losing access to glyphosate could create far-reaching consequences for the farm bill."

"The increase in production costs would ripple through the economy, creating substantial challenges for both farmers and policymakers," said Dave Juday, Executive Advisor to The Directions Group and lead economist for the report. "It could undermine the farm bill and put pressure on policymakers to slash budgets for key programs in response to rising costs."

Key takeaways from the report include:



Food inflation could surge by 2.4 times based on 2025 forecasts.

Farmers could lose $2.89 billion in annual net farm income.

Nutrition program outlays for programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could increase by $7.1 billion over the life of a 2025-2029 Farm Bill.

Crop insurance costs may increase by $2.946 billion over the life of a 2025-2029 Farm Bill.

CO2 emissions would likely rise by 33.72 million additional tons every year. The 2018 Farm Bill's $632 million investment in cover cropping would be undermined, reversing two decades of conservation gains in carbon capture, sediment loss, and nutrient runoff reduction.

To access and read the full report, visit: .

About Aimpoint Research ®

Now known as The Directions Group, Aimpoint Research has worked extensively with agri-food clients for decades to provide a competitive advantage through a unique blend of military intelligence techniques and innovative research methodologies. Led by former military intelligence officers, agricultural experts, and research professionals, The Directions Group agri- food team is driven by the core belief that food security is essential to national security.

About The Directions Group

The Directions Group is a strategic insights firm helping businesses grow, innovate, and differentiate themselves in the marketplace through integrated intelligence. Their team of expert advisors partner with clients to design custom solutions that uncover the dynamic, human-centric insights that drive business outcomes and offers expertise across a range of industries, including restaurant, agriculture, health and wellness, technology, financial services, and consumer-packaged goods. The Directions Group is a privately held firm based in Cincinnati, Ohio conducting work globally.

SOURCE The Directions Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED