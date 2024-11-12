Russian Aircraft Strike Residential Area In Zaporizhzhia Region Military Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces carried out on a residential area in the Zaporizhzhia and Vasylivka districts, with two people trapped in one of the damaged buildings.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians launched several airstrikes. They targeted residential buildings in the Zaporizhzhia and Vasylivka districts," he wrote.

Explosion rocks Zaporizhzhia

According to Fedorov, two people were trapped in a damaged apartment building. A rescue operation is underway.

The scale of destruction is being determined, he said.