SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2024 - Alphind healthcare, the creator of Whole Person Care intelligence activation solutions, today announced the opening of its APAC regional headquarters and the Xealei Experience Arena, alongside the establishing a regional Advisory Panel. Situated at T-Space in Tampines, the Xealei Experience Arena is dedicated to driving practical research and development in aged care and caregiving through collaboration with public and private sector organisations as well as academic institutions. Alphind's APAC HQ launch event, which is scheduled on 13 November, is supported by Ageing Asia, Asia Pacific's first Industry network on the business of Ageing, and a member of Singapore Centre for Social Enterprise (raiSE) and Singapore Business Federation (SBF).







Image caption: Alphind Healthcare Launches APAC HQ in Singapore, Pioneering Whole Person Care Intelligence

The healthcare sector has long struggled with fragmented, episodic disease-focused data trapped within isolated medical and business systems. The rapid pace of digital health innovation and the rise of 'shiny object' disruptions have only exacerbated data fragmentation, complicating interoperability and coordination. Additionally, concerns surrounding artificial intelligence often revolve around issues of trustworthiness and completeness.

Alphind healthcare goes beyond traditional data analytics and emerging healthcare AI by activating Whole Person Care intelligence through a novel approach known as 'The Alphind Way.' Launched in the U.S. in 2023 and adapted for the APAC region last month, Xealei, the first step towards realising this approach activates motion-sensing intelligence to enhance safety, improve care quality and ensure compliance without compromising privacy.

'Choosing Singapore as the home for Alphind's APAC headquarters was an obvious decision,' said Ez Bala, Founder and CEO of Alphind Group. 'The challenges related to ageing and caregiving in Singapore are accelerating faster than in many parts of the world. By empowering seniors and caregivers through intelligence activation, we aim to help seniors maintain their vitality and independence, thereby reducing reliance on institutional care and family support.' Bala further emphasized that for Alphind, whole person care is a personal calling pursued with empathy and pragmatism. 'We believe that our Whole Person Care Intelligence, combined with modern experience design, can facilitate holistic healthy ageing and attract more caregivers to the profession. Our participation at the World Ageing Festival 2024 reaffirmed our cultural fit within the APAC region and that we belong here.'

'To achieve holistic person care, we must bring together physical and behavioural health and wellness, Omics and social determinants of health (SDoH), and the individual's voice,' stated Dr. Ron Ribitzky, M.D., Alphind's Global Head of Life Sciences and Marketing. 'This requires a collaborative effort to modernise data aggregation beyond any single healthcare organization, elevate data hidden in disparate information sources into intelligence, and activate that intelligence throughout each person's healthcare journey.' He further emphasized that focusing on experience design is crucial for realising the intended Return on Adoption.

Partnering with Moods, the Xealei Experience Arena features a fully equipped studio apartment designed to demonstrate how seniors age gracefully at home or in nursing homes while reducing caregiver's workflow and administrative burden, thereby improving their working experience and job satisfaction.

'A first step towards activating Whole Person Care intelligence, Xealei is an ambient, smart enterprise workflow platform connected to motion sensors. Xealei enables caregivers to intervene proactively and respond quickly to a broad range of potentially harmful motion events and patterns beyond falls; and enjoy an extended scope of configurable, contextually intelligent workflows beyond alerting,' explained Kenneth Massey, Head of Alphind's Global Delivery Center of Excellence in India, where a centralised global expert team collaborates with Geo-based local staff, clients and ecosystem partners. 'Alphind is rolling out multiple intelligence activation solutions in 2025 from Vital Sign Intelligence to Effective Care Intelligence Whole Person Health Score, and Managed Care Intelligence, among others,' Ken added, 'We invite like-minded organisations and academic institutions to join our Advanced Data Science R&D program.'

''We are glad to support Alphind healthcare's launch in Singapore and welcome this partnership as a step toward fostering initiatives that address the unique needs of older adults. Alphind demonstrates how their solution leveraging personal care intelligence can drive positive change and support healthy longevity. Empowering seniors through intelligence activation helps them stay vital and independent, reducing the need for institutional care,' said Janice Chia, founder of Ageing Asia.

About Alphind healthcare

Healthcare has long been handicapped by transactional, episodic disease-centered data trapped in siloed medical and business ecosystems. Drawing on 20+ years of experience in provider and payer IT, Alphind pioneers a new way of elevating and activating Whole Person Care intelligence called 'The Alphind Way.'

Bringing together vision, empathy, and pragmatic innovation Alphind's approach rests on Device Care (DCI), Effective Care (ECI) and Managed Care (MCI) intelligence pillars.

Alphind's global headquarters is in Charlotte, NC, USA, APAC HQ in Singapore, and Global Delivery Center of Excellence in Chennai, India. For more information, visit at



or follow Alphind healthcare on LinkedIn at



.



About Ageing Asia Pte Ltd

Ageing Asia is Asia Pacific's first industry alliance on the business of ageing. We are an independent network and social enterprise that seeks to unite business, government, community leaders and the media, to drive change for APAC's ageing landscape. Our vision is to lead an advocacy and educational role in improving quality and standards of eldercare, nurture partnerships and curate development of solutions that address the new opportunities and market demands of the ageing baby boomer population. Ageing Asia is a member of the Singapore Centre for Social Enterprise (raiSE) and Singapore Business Federation. For more information on Ageing Asia, please visit







About Moods Pte Ltd

Moods? was established in 2017 as an extension of our sister company, The Floor Gallery, with a focus on delivering contemporary flooring designs from Europe and Japan. After seven years of growth and success, we took a transformative step in August 2024 toward Safe Living, launching VOC removal services as our first offering and now expanding into elder care. This shift responds to a rising consumer demand for healthier, independent living environments and reflects our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of a mindful society. For more information, please visit and



