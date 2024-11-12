Iranian Parliament Speaker, Lebanese counterpart talk over situation in Lebanon

(MENAFN) On Monday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri held a phone conversation to discuss the ongoing situation in Lebanon, according to Iran's official news agency IRNA. During the call, Qalibaf reaffirmed Iran’s full support for Lebanon, stating that both Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as the Iranian people, government, and parliament, stand firmly with Lebanon. He highlighted his efforts at both international and national levels to garner support and send humanitarian aid to Lebanon, while also assuring that the "resistance axis," including Iran, would provide any necessary support, including political assistance, to Lebanon.



Qalibaf also expressed his commitment to contributing to efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire in Lebanon. In his remarks, he emphasized Iran’s readiness to offer both material and political support to Lebanon as it faces mounting challenges. Meanwhile, Berri described Lebanon’s situation as extremely delicate, particularly with the ongoing Israeli military actions. He noted that over 1.2 million Lebanese people had been displaced by Israeli operations and compared Israel’s actions in southern Lebanon to the atrocities it had committed in Gaza.



Berri strongly condemned the Israeli military's actions, accusing it of perpetrating crimes similar to those seen in Gaza. He assured that Lebanon would persist in its resistance against Israel, bolstered by both faith and its existing capabilities. The Lebanese speaker's statement comes in the context of escalating violence since September 23, when the Israeli army began intense air strikes on Lebanon, leading to a dangerous confrontation with Hezbollah. This escalation further intensified in early October, when Israel launched a ground operation along its northern border into Lebanese territory.



The situation remains critical as both Iran and Lebanon seek to mobilize international support and press for a halt to the ongoing violence, aiming to protect civilians and curb further military escalation.

MENAFN12112024000045015839ID1108875313