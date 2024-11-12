Arab-Islamic Summit Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza, Lebanon, Freezing Israel's UN Membership, Arms Supply

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The declaration of the Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh has highlighted the need to mobilize international support to impose an arms embargo on Israel and freeze its membership in the United Nations.

The declaration warns of the dangers of the escalating conflict in the region, underscoring its regional and international implications. It condemns the expanding aggression, which has lasted for over a year in the Gaza Strip and has extended to include Lebanon, along with the violation of the of Iraq, Syria, and Iran, without decisive international action. The document further criticizes the inaction of the international community.

On Monday, the extraordinary summit saw calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

As he opened the summit, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman emphasized the importance of continuing joint efforts to establish a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, reiterated the Kingdom's rejection of Israel's genocide against the Palestinian people, and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said during the launch of the joint Arab-Islamic summit that the crimes of the Israeli occupation and the failure of the international community to stop the aggression against the Palestinian people impose the highest levels of solidarity and cooperation on everyone, expressing his rejection of Israel's plans to separate Gaza from the West Bank and calling for an end to settlements and settler terrorism.

Moreover, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said that the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon has been ongoing for more than a year amid international silence. He expressed his country's“categorical condemnation of the systematic killing campaign against civilians in the Gaza Strip.” He said,“We will stand against all plans aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause.”

Furthermore, the Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said:“Lebanon is going through an unprecedented historical and fateful crisis that threatens its present and future, as it suffers from a blatant Israeli aggression that violates the most basic rules of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, which were established to protect civilians in armed conflicts,” adding,“This aggression comes to add to the number of structural challenges, accumulated crises, and thorny files.”



