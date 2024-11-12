‘Kaala Kumaraswamy’ Remark: Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan Must Quit And Apologise, JD(S) Demands

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) The Janata Dal (S) on Tuesday demanded public apology and resignation of for Waqf and Zameer Ahmad Khan over his racist remarks against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Zameer Ahmad Khan, the Tourism and Waqf minister of Karnataka stirred a major controversy on Monday as he addressed the Union Minister as 'Kaala Kumaraswamy'.

Taking to social media, JD (S) stated,“Mr Zameer Ahmad, HD Kumaraswamy did not rise as a people's leader through caste, creed, or colour. His recognition as an influential politician is due to his leadership qualities, contributions to societal and community development, pro-people initiatives, good governance, and a vision for economic development.”

“Remember, there is no place here for your divisive policies. You have insulted the people by making ethnic, racist and discriminatory statements. You should apologize to the people of the state and resign,” the JD (S) demanded in the post.

Zameer made the controversial statement during an election campaign in the high-profile Channapatna assembly constituency. He made the references while delivering his speech in Urdu language and urging voters to support the Congress candidate CP Yogeshwara.

“Yogeshwara had started his political career from our party (Congress). However, due to differences, he joined the BJP. He was contemplating joining the JD (S) party then. However, considering that 'Kaala Kumaraswamy' is more dangerous than BJP, he did not join the JD (S) party,” Zameer stated.

He further slammed the Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, accusing him of wooing the Muslim community in election season while betraying them on other occasions.

“You had stated earlier that hijab is not required and now you want the votes of Muslims? It seems Kumaraswamy, after joining hands with the BJP, will purchase the votes of Muslims. Mr. Kumaraswamy quote your price, people of the Muslim community will each put in a single paisa and purchase your whole family,” he stated.

Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju reacted sternly to the racist jibe and stated,“I strongly deplore Congress Minister Zameer Ahmed calling Union Minister and former CM of Karnataka Kumaraswamy as 'Kaalia Kumaraswamy'.

“This is a racist remark, same as Rahul Gandhi's adviser calling South Indians look like Africans, North East as Chinese, North Indians as Arabs,” he further said.