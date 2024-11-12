Dupont To Feature Innovative Electronics Products And Solutions At Electronica 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MUNICH, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the demand for advanced surges,

DuPont will be featuring its extensive portfolio of innovative products and solutions at Electronica 2024, the world's premier trade fair for electronics, November 12-15 in Munich. Meet us at the nexus of innovation: Hall B3, Stand Number 562 and discover our transformative vision for the landscape under the banner:

"One Stop Powerhouse for Advanced Interconnect and Thermal Management."

"Electronica 2024 is a pivotal for showcasing our commitment to innovation in the electronics sector," said Sebastien Chaudet, Europe General Manager for DuPont Interconnect Solutions. "We're eager to connect with industry leaders, partners, and customers to discuss how our advanced technologies can propel your projects forward and drive mutual success."

The DuPont booth promises to be a treasure trove of exciting, pioneering products and solutions tailored to meet the dynamic demands of the electronics sector. Several products and technologies will be on display, including:



Laird Performance Materials provide electronic devices with innovative protection solutions in electromagnetic and thermal management across industries such as automotive, aerospace, medical, computing, telecom, AI, datacenter and more.



SolderonTM and SilveronTM metallization processes address the connector industry's needs for critical component reliability, ensuring signal integrity and low contact resistance with sustainable, durable, high-efficiency, and cost-optimized plating solutions.



Silver Nanowire Technologies enable transparent conductors (inks and films) with ultra-flexibility and excellent optics ideal for transparent heater, display touch, shielding, and more in next-generation automotive and display technologies.

Pyralux® Flexible Laminates provide exceptional flexibility and high thermal performance, making them ideal for multilayer circuits, ensuring reliability and efficiency in applications ranging from automotive to telecommunications.

In addition to our extensive product lineup, we are excited to present an immersive multimedia experience featuring:



Advanced Computing and AI Solutions :

DuPont develops and manufactures products of unmatched quality and reliability under two powerhouse portfolios, advanced interconnect and thermal management, that address the complex performance demands of AI chip packaging and boards and enable future innovation.



Next-Generation Automotive Applications : Learn about our specialized materials designed for electric vehicles and autonomous driving technologies that focus on safety and efficiency.

Printed Circuit Boards : Discover how our advanced solutions ranging from advanced packages, Integrated Circuit (IC) substrates, and rigid (flexible) printed circuit solutions are essential for ensuring reliability and performance in addressing thermal management and signal integrity challenges.

Join us at Electronica 2024 for product demonstrations and firsthand experience with our innovative solutions. Meet our knowledgeable team for expert consultations and personalized discussions on addressing your specific challenges. Discover how DuPont can be your trusted partner in advancing innovation and achieving your business goals.

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.



About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD ) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information can be found at . Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at href="" rel="nofollow" dupon .

DuPontTM, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with TM, SM or ® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

