Coinshares Launches 'Crypto Puppies' Campaign To Educate And Warm The Hearts Of Swedish Investors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 12th November 2024 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey-CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's leading firm specialising in digital assets, today announced the launch of its unexpected yet heartwarming campaign, "CoinShares Puppies," aimed at educating Swedish investors about the benefits of digital assets and promoting its legacy Nordic product, CoinShares XBT Provider.

Following a recent survey conducted with Novus-which revealed that Swedish investors are falling behind in adoption, with only 9% having ventured into crypto investments compared to the European average of 12%-CoinShares is taking proactive steps to bridge this gap.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares, commented:

“Swedes were once at the forefront of crypto investment, thanks to CoinShares XBT Provider's 2015 launch of the first crypto ETP with the support of Stockholm institutions. However, data indicates they are falling behind other Europeans, especially women. An unwarranted and repeated negative media coverage focusing on the industry's challenges could be an explanation.

As Sweden and Europe's leading digital asset investment firm, we feel obliged to champion our industry. Our 'Crypto Puppies' campaign aims to educate Swedish investors about crypto's benefits through positive associations.”

The CoinShares Crypto Puppies campaign, created by the Swedish agency Save our Souls, leverages a unique cultural insight: Swedes' profound love for dogs. Based on insurance statistics, Swedes seem to be more invested in their relationships with their dogs than those in other Nordic countries; 90% of Swedish dog owners have their pets insured, topping global charts. Sweden boasts some of the strictest animal welfare laws globally, reflecting a high societal value placed on animal life and well-being. Swedes even rate their dogs as better comforters than their partners. By tapping into this deep-seated affinity, the campaign seeks to create an unexpected yet heartwarming connection with crypto and foster a more nuanced discussion. This integrated campaign will run for over a month, featuring digital videos, billboard ads, print ads in prominent financial magazines, wild postings, and influencer partnerships.

“Getting people to reconsider something they instinctively dislike is a challenging communication task,” says Olle Langseth, creative at Save Our Souls.“But what happens if they receive information about something they don't like, while looking at something they do like? Only time will tell.”

Discover the campaign at CoinShares.se .

Client: CoinShares

Agency: Save Our Souls

Media: Wade

Production: Swim Club

PR: Prime

ABOUT COINSHARES

CoinShares is the leading European investment company specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit:

Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | ...

Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | ...

PRESS CONTACT

CoinShares

Benoît Pellevoizin

...

M Group Strategic Communications

Peter Padovano

...