'Angels Fallen: Warriors Of Peace' Hits Number 3 On Top 10 Amazon Prime Movies

Cuba Gooding Jr. in Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AZ Studios indie feature film "Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace" hit number 3 on Prime in the UK this week, ahead of James Bond'“No Time to Die” with“Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End” taking the top spot on Prime Movies.The action, sci-fi thriller stars Josh Burdett (Oscar, and BAFTA-nominated Loving Vincent), Cuba Gooding Jr. (Jerry Maguire), Denise Richards (The World Is Not Enough), Michael Teh (Sleepy Hollow) William McNamara (The Trouble with Billy) and Randy Couture (The Expendables). The film, produced by Zeus Zamani, is the next installment to Ali Zamani 's film“Angels Fallen” which released in 2020 and starred Michael Madsen and Eric Roberts.Directed by Ali Zamani (Incision, Opus of an Angel) and written by Chris Kato (screenplay) and Ali Zamani (story), "Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace" follows a depressed and faithless Gabriel (Burdett), who is haunted by the war in Iraq. He is approached by the mysterious Balthazar (Gooding Jr.), who recruits Gabriel to stop the evil Archangel Michael (Teh) from raising an army of the dead to take over the world. With the help of his old platoon, Gabriel sets off to find the Warriors of Peace, their only hope in defeating Michael and his army.Movies It Will Remind You Of: This movie will remind you of "Legion" (with Paul Bettany and Dennis Quaid) meets "Constantine" (with Keanu Reeves and Rachel Weisz), "Mortal Kombat" (with Christopher Lambert), and "Doom" (with Karl Urban and Dwayne Johnson).Performances Worth Watching: Randy Couture bare knuckle fighting Nazis, Cuba Gooding Jr. sword fighting dragons and monsters, William McNamara as a schizophrenic serial killer and Denise Richards beheading a demon.10 Memorable Dialogue Moments:Marcus:“Look at me. Now you've seen my face.”Gabriel:“Jesus!”Balthazar:“Not quite.”Balthazar:“Close your mouth. Something smart might fly out of it.”Gabriel:“We're brothers. You always had my back. Now I'm watching yours.”Paul:“Is this where we kiss?”Stripper:“I love Americans. They always have such big, thick... wallets.”Deborah:“This is for you.”Paul:“It looks like a 90's cell phone.”Deborah:“Yeah, except this has more range.”[Blows up a test dummy, puts it to her ear]Deborah:“Hello? It's for you.”Padre:“Faith is a matter of trust. You can have the resolve to run toward the ledge. But do you believe someone will catch you when you jump?”Gabriel:“I'll see you in hell.”Michael:“As you wish.”Lucifer:“Give the Old Man my regards.”Things Worth Watching: Iraq War sequence, Strip club fight scene, Fighting the cave demons, Motorcycle chase, Chronicle of Georgia demon fight, Balthazar and Gabriel walking in the fiery aftermath of Tbilisi if Michael wins.Skip It or Watch It? For sure watch it on Amazon Prime UK Here and Amazon Prime USA Here .

