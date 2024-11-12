The Purposeful Decision Maker: A Guide To Making Great Decisions In Life And Business (Amplify Publishing Group) Is OUT TODAY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

This presents serial entrepreneur Pádraig Ó Céidigh's groundbreaking and holistic approach to decision-making in life and business. He explores both his own rich experience and the most up-to-date thinking in this area to arrive at a methodology for making great decisions consistently.

The Purposeful Decision Maker: A Guide to Making Great Decisions in Life and Business

The process begins with the concept of safe harbor: the people, places, and principles that are most important to you. Making great decisions is all about protecting that safe harbor and ensuring your actions are consistent with who you are at your core. Pádraig then explores the different analytic approaches required to distill information into actionable knowledge. He shows how the unseen biases that lurk beneath so many critical decisions can be drawn into the light.

Instinct plays a critical role in all human interactions. Sometimes going with one's gut makes sense; sometimes a more detached analysis is required. The skill lies in knowing which situation is which. Pádraig also demonstrates how experience is an excellent teacher. When we have the courage to objectively explore our own history, we discover an excellent source of critical knowledge.

Entrepreneurs dance with this risk in order to create something new and exciting in the world. Pádraig shines a light on risk and entrepreneurial decision-making. What are the best ways of quantifying, monitoring, and mitigating this risk? He addresses the critical area of unintended consequences and the means of revealing them early in the decision-making cycle. An approach to group decision-making completes a framework that is as brilliant as it is intuitive.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Pádraig Ó Céidigh has had multiple careers. He's been a teacher, an accountant, a lawyer, and an entrepreneur. In 1993, he bought a tiny, failing airline and turned it into a thriving regional carrier with revenues in excess of $150 million. He went on to found and develop businesses across a range of sectors, including property, publishing, printing, and healthcare. Pádraig is a former winner of Ireland EY Entrepreneur of the Year and represented Ireland at EY World Entrepreneur of the Year. He's also found time to serve on various state and non-state boards and was a senator in the Irish parliament from 2016 to 2020. An alumnus of the University of Galway and Harvard University, he is currently an adjunct professor of entrepreneurship and business at the University of Galway. Pádraig lives in the west of Ireland with his wife, Caitlín. The Purposeful Decision Maker is his first book.

THE PURPOSEFUL DECISION MAKER

