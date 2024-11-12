Rahul Gandhi To Address 2 Rallies In Maha Today; Priyanka Coming Tomorrow

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) The Congress' Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will arrive here this afternoon to address two rallies for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections, while his sister Priyanka Gandhi and President Mallikarjun Kharge shall tour the state this week, party leaders said on Tuesday.

The rallies shall be for Congress candidates Rahul Bondre from Chikhli in Buldhana district and Rana Dilip Sanada of Khamgaon and Gopaldas Agarwal in Gondia.

He will land in Mumbai by a special flight then to Chikhli by helicopter for the rallies in Buldhana and then at Gondia, before heading for New Delhi this evening.

Rahul Gandhi will again come to Maharashtra on November 14 and 16 for a few more rallies and then is likely to join the Maha Vikas Aghadi's final rally scheduled in Mumbai early next week, before the November 20 polling.

Kharge will start his next round of campaigns on November 13, 14, 16, 17 and 18 with polls meetings in different parts of the state including Mumbai.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will visit the state and plunge into poll campaigns on November 13, 16 and 17 in several constituencies in Maharashtra.

She is the Congress candidate for the by-elections to the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat where polling is due on November 13, necessitated after her brother vacated the seat after the 2024 LS elections and chose to retain the Rae Bareilly constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi shall canvass votes for not only Congress nominees but also other MVA allies, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP).

The three MVA allies and their smaller partners have already launched vigorous polls campaigns individually and jointly (from November 6), in a bid to wrest power from the ruling MahaYuti alliance of Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party-Nationalist Congress Party-S.