Qatar Charity, Unicef Project To Benefit 3,000 Children In Somalia

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC), in partnership with Unicef, has launched an emergency nutrition project in displacement camps on the outskirts of the Somali capital Mogadishu, known as one of the most vulnerable regions to drought-induced displacement.

More than 3,000 children, between the ages of six months and five years, are expected to benefit from the project, a statement said Monday. The project has reached 500 children so far.

In Somalia, an estimated 1.6mn children are expected to face acute malnutrition until July 2025, with 403,000 of them at risk of severe malnutrition, according to the latest analysis by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification.

Abd al-Fattah Adam Moalim, director of QC's Somalia office, praised the partnership with Unicef in this project. He emphasised that the distribution of high-energy biscuits is an important step in the fight against malnutrition, as it provides children with complete and nutritious meals that boost their immunity and support healthy growth.

Abdirahman Ahmed Mohamud, director of the Health Directorate of Banadir Region, stated that the nutrition support has come at a crucial time to combat severe malnutrition among children and thanked QC and Unicef, which are continuing their partnership in various projects.

Unicef provides medicines and nutritional supplement biscuits to health centres run by QC in Mogadishu and the Bay region. The collaboration includes the 'Upshift' programme, which aims to empower 180 young people from various sectors by providing funding and guidance to help them acquire skills that will contribute to their personal development and increase their chances of future employment.

MENAFN11112024000067011011ID1108874545