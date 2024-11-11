Disaster Relief Recap: Southwire Activates Support Following Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- 3BL) In the devastating wake of Hurricane Helene, Southwire's Project GIFT jumped into action to support fellow team members and communities impacted by Hurricane Helene.

In West Georgia

Project GIFT volunteers and community members worked to collect necessary resources for those affected by Hurricane Helene in the Douglas/Coffee County, Ga. area.

Seven filled tractor trailers were successfully delivered and unloaded for distribution in Douglas, Ga. by volunteers from Southwire and the community.

In Bremen, Indiana

In addition, Southwire's Bremen campus also rallied to collect supplies for those impacted by the storm.

One tractor trailer filled with food, water, hygiene products and more was delivered to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina supporting local communities affected by the hurricane.

In Douglas, Georgia

Days after the storm, many residents are still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Helene which caused widespread power outages, downed trees and millions of dollars in property damage.

In Huntersville and Youngsville North Carolina

In Huntersville, volunteers collected items and funds while working with the local Chamber of Commerce. Southwire also partnered with disaster relief non-profit organization Heart with Hands to help get support to western North Carolina.

In addition, volunteers at Youngsville also collected supplies to support western North Carolina. According to site leaders, volunteers collected enough to feed more than 200 people for the weekend.

Relief Efforts Still Going On

Multiple Southwire sites are still collecting items, including Hawesville, Ky. and Starkville Miss.

Items collected from these sites will be delivered to impacted communities in North Carolina.

Water Mission

Southwire partnered with Water Mission to collect monetary donations for impacted communities across the state of North Carolina.

More than $54,000 was raised from team members and community partners and will be sent to Water Mission so that they can help provide life-changing relief to those impacted throughout multiple cities in North Carolina.

One of Water Mission's largest focus areas right now is providing gassed up generators and installing safe water systems in some of the hardest hit areas.

To learn more about Water Mission and how they respond to disasters across the world, please visit their website here .

A BIG Thank you

Businesses within Southwire's communities stepped up in a big way to help support these efforts including the following and many more:

- CDT Construction

- West Ga. Technical College

- RaLin

- Addison Smith

- UPS Store, McIntosh Plaza

- Grillo & Associates/GMS Planning

- CM Tanner Grocery

- City of Tallapoosa

- Hightower Funeral Home

- 3:16 Healthcare

- Regal Nails Salon and Spa

- Norton Financial

- West Ga. Mobile Hydraulics

- Pine Grove Baptist Church

- Outback Forestry

- CC Sheriff's Department

- Stewart House

- First Franklin Financial

If you would like to contribute monetarily, there is still time! Please visit: (please include“disaster relief” in the notes.)

For more information about Giving Back at Southwire, visit