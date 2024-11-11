Vedanta's Kalinga Lancers Ready For Action As Hockey India League 2024 Schedule Is Announced

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 11, 2024: Vedanta\'s Kalinga Lancers are set to begin their journey with a powerful lineup and a well-structured game plan as the much-awaited Hockey India League (HIL) arrives after the hiatus of seven years. The team, after dominating the player auction by securing international stars and emerging local talent, is now gearing up for some of the most anticipated matches of the season as the schedule is announced.



The coveted league, which will run from 28th December 2024 to 1st February 2025, brings together eight fierce teams competing for the coveted HIL championship title across iconic venues in Rourkela and Ranchi. The Kalinga Lancers will kick off their campaign on December 30, 2024, in Rourkela, against UP Rudras. With matches stacked against formidable opponents like the Tamil Nadu Dragons, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, and Delhi SG Pipers, the team has a challenging but promising path ahead. The squad, which includes seasoned players like Krishan B Pathak, Aran Zalewski, and Alexander Hendrickx, along with rising Indian talents like Rosan Kujur and Mukesh Toppo, are expected to deliver a stellar performance throughout the tournament.



Commenting on the finalization of the schedule, Sunil Gupta, COO of Vedanta Aluminium, said, \"This is a pivotal moment not just for the Kalinga Lancers but for hockey in Odisha and India as a whole. With a solid squad and a strategic roadmap in place, we are excited to compete in front of passionate fans, especially at our homeground in Rourkela. Our mission is to inspire and bring back the fervour for hockey in this region while striving for victory in every match.\"



Under the guidance of experienced supporting staff, the Kalinga Lancers will focus on dynamic, fast-paced gameplay combined with tactical discipline. The team is preparing intensively, both on and off the field, with an emphasis on building cohesion, defense, and maximizing scoring opportunities.



David John, Strategy Director, Kalinga Lancers, added, \"The schedule gives us ample opportunity to showcase the depth and strength of our squad. We\'ve put in place rigorous training and team-building initiatives to ensure we approach each match with confidence and precision.\"



Vedanta\'s involvement with the Kalinga Lancers is part of its broader commitment to fostering youth development, community engagement, and sports infrastructure in Odisha. Beyond hockey, Vedanta has a strong track record of promoting local talent through grassroots initiatives in various sports, contributing to the state\'s rich sporting culture.



As the HIL season approaches, fans can look forward to high-octane matches and a rejuvenation of hockey in Odisha. With Vedanta\'s Kalinga Lancers leading the charge, the stage is set for an exhilarating competition.



Kalinga Lancers match schedule:



1. 30-Dec-24: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs UP Rudras – Rourkela



2. 03-Jan-25: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Tamil Nadu Dragons – Rourkela



3. 05-Jan-25: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Soorma Hockey Club – Rourkela



4. 06-Jan-25: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers – Rourkela



5. 09-Jan-25: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Gonasika – Rourkela



6. 12-Jan-25: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Hyderabad Toofans – Rourkela



7. 16-Jan-25: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Delhi SG Pipers – Rourkela



8. 19-Jan-25: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Delhi SG Pipers – Rourkela



9. 24-Jan-25: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers – Ranchi



10. 27-Jan-25: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Soorma Hockey Club – Rourkela



Vedanta\'s presence in Odisha is significant, with the company operating India\'s largest aluminium plant (1.8 MTPA) in Jharsuguda, and a state-of-the-art alumina refinery (3.5 MTPA) in Kalahandi. Vedanta Aluminium has created more than 1,00,000 direct and indirect jobs in the state, further solidifying Odisha\'s position as a leader in India\'s industrial landscape. Additionally, through investments in coal, bauxite, ferrochrome, and iron ore, Vedanta plays a critical role in advancing the \"Make in India\" initiative, contributing nearly 50% of India\'s aluminium production and reducing the nation\'s dependency on imports.





