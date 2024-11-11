Chennai Weather Today: Tamil Nadu Districts To Receive Heavy Rainfall This Week, IMD Alert In Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Etc

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Many districts in Tamil Nadu are set to receive heavy rainfall this week under the influence of a weather system active over the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and other Tamil Nadu districts.

| Chennai power cut on Nov 9: Electricity disruption to impact THESE places

According to IMD, Tamil Nadu , along with neighbouring Puducherry, is set to embrace severe downpours ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm between November 11 and 15.

IMD issues alert for November 12

The weather forecasting agency has issued alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalseema for November 12.





IMD alert for November 12.

Tamil Nadu weather today: Heavy rainfall warning

In the wake of heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai , has issued a heavy rainfall alert for today in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Villuppuram districts, Puducherry, and Karaikal area.

| Chennai rains: Tamil Nadu's capital soaked as heavy showers lash the city Chennai Weather Today

Weather in the state capital is likely to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. Moreover, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected with thunderstorm in many parts of Chennai on Tuesday, according to RMC Chennai's latest bulletin. Maximum temperature is likely to be 32- 33°C and Minimum temperature is likely to be around 25°C.

In terms of IMD update across nation, heavy rainfall (above 7 cm) is expected at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema, according to IMD.

Additionally, squally weather is expected with wind speed 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph over many parts of southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of westcentral Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, most of North Indian states continue to witness high levels of air pollution. AQI has reached to 'very poor' levels in many Indian cities including Delhi, Chandigarh, Patna, etc. According to experts, air pollution in north Indian states is likely to remain same over the coming months due to reduction in temperature and stubble burning.