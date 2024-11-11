Macron, Starmer Reaffirm Unwavering Support For Ukraine
11/11/2024 7:14:25 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, French President Emmanuel macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed their commitment to support Ukraine for as long as it takes until victory in the war against Russia.
This is stated in the communiqué of the Elysee Palace following the talks in Paris, Ukrinform reports.
“The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to close coordination, underlining their determination to support Ukraine unwaveringly and for as long as necessary to defeat Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine,” the statement says.
During the meeting, the leaders of France and the United Kingdom discussed the most important international issues and strengthening European security.
“Following on from the messages conveyed at the European Political Community summit in Hungary, the French president stressed the need to assert Europeans' own interests and responsibilities in terms of security and defense,” the statement says.
Starmer and Macron held talks before a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe to mark the 106th anniversary of the Armistice of 11 November 1918,
As reported by Ukrinform, Starmer and Macron want to persuade President Joe Biden to grant Ukraine permission to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike into Russia.
First photo: Getty Images
