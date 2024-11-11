Zelensky Calls For Strengthening Pressure On Russia To Limit Its Military Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is necessary to significantly strengthen not only defense against Russian terror, but also pressure on Russia to limit its military production.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly address , according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I met with the Defense of Estonia today. Recently, a Russian Shahed drone strike on Kyiv damaged the building the residence of the Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine. This is yet another proof that we need to significantly strengthen not only our defense against Russian terror, but also our pressure on Russia to limit its military production," Zelensky said.

According to him, every Shahed drone and missile Russia uses consists fundamentally of components supplied through sanctions loopholes.

"And in the EU's upcoming sanctions package, it is crucial to target sanctions circumvention schemes in particular. Anyone who continues such trade with Russia must clearly understand the consequences. Peace through strength is also achieved through the strength of sanctions," Zelensky said.

Photo: President's Office