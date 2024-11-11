Estonia Announces New Military Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonian Defense Hanno Pevkur, during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, announced a new military aid package for Ukraine.

This was reported by Ukrinform, referencing the official website of the Ukrainian President.

"Hanno Pevkur announced a new military aid package for the Defense Forces ahead of winter, which will include uniforms for Ukrainian soldiers," the statement reads.

The aid package is set to arrive next year, as Pevkur noted on the social X , according to Ukrinform.

During his meeting with Zelensky, Pevkur reiterated Estonia's ongoing military support, stating: "On the way to his office, I signed electronically a new military aid package of clothing, small arms etc. New packages are coming already next year (0.25% of Estonia's GDP)."

He also emphasized the importance of Ukraine continuing to mobilize and train its military personnel, according to ER .

"The situation is challenging, and everyone understands this. Together with Defense Minister Umerov, we had a detailed discussion about the battlefield situation and received the latest intelligence updates. It's clear that continued support is necessary," Pevkur added.

Pevkur also mentioned that he had extended an invitation for President Zelensky to visit Estonia in December, although the feasibility of this visit remains uncertain.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelensky shared that he and Pevkur discussed Ukraine's urgent defense needs and the possibility of Estonia financing the production of long-range drones in Ukraine.

"We discussed Estonia's potential to fund the production of long-range drones in Ukraine, as well as our urgent defense needs and the necessity to equip new brigades," Zelensky stated.

The President expressed gratitude to Estonia and its people for the new military aid package ahead of winter, significant support since the start of the full-scale war, and Estonia's leadership in allocating 0.25% of its GDP to Ukraine's military needs.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur also discussed investments in the defense industry and training for Ukrainian troops during their meeting in Kyiv.

Earlier, Pevkur announced that Estonia plans to restructure its aid to Ukraine to prioritize products from Estonian enterprises.